ARCADIA – After a shaky start, Charlotte found its groove Tuesday and got stronger throughout a four-set win at DeSoto County in the season-opener for both teams.
The Tarpons dropped the opening set 26-24, but appeared to gain confidence as they went along, taking the next three sets, 25-14, 25-18 and 25-15.
“I think it was just building our confidence,” Tarpons coach Michelle Dill said. “We were really shaky on servicing — we missed, like, seven serves — but we were just building our confidence on offense.”
DeSoto County came out strong, jumping out to a 10-6 lead and maintaining a 3- or 4-point advantage before Kristen Lowers edged Charlotte in front, 24-22, with the first of several strong service runs by her throughout the night.
The Bulldogs responded with a run of their own behind Stephanie Mejia and rattled off four straight points to win the set.
Sophomore Raegan Hancock delivered the set-winner with a block.
That would be the high-water mark for the Bulldogs as Charlotte opened up a big lead to begin the second set and controlled the action the rest of the way.
“After seeing what they could do, what we needed to adjust, we got more comfortable,” Dill said. “That really helped out.”
Charlotte relied primarily on strong defense, creating long rallies until the Tarpons’ hitters found an opening.
“They did up their game,” DeSoto County coach Dave Bremer said. “We played very intense and aggressive in that first one, had a lot of rallies that kind of went our way. I thought even in that second one we were getting attacks, but their defense was better and they’d just give it back to us and we’d eventually make a mistake.”
Lowers could be found just about everywhere on the court. She led the Tarpons with 10 kills and 8 aces. She even proved a menace on defense with 13 digs. Kyra Jensen recorded a pair of set-winning points among her 8 kills and 2 aces. Alex Vega had a team-high 14 digs. Alanna McCaughey added 12.
By match’s end, juniors Briana Bynoe and Adaora Edeoga had become a fiery duo up front for Charlotte. Each recorded four solo blocks. For Edeoga, it was her first varsity action.
“Being new to varsity, and things being a little bit faster, it was just getting her more ready to swing,” Dill said. “She puts up a good, solid block. That’s what we want up there – somebody up there, aggressive, ready to hit the ball.”
The Bulldogs played without senior middle hitter Fayth Rackeweg and her absence was notable at times.
Hancock was strong on the outside, but Zeri Tyler and Piper Phillips eventually wilted in the middle against Charlotte’s front.
“(Rackeweg) is out until next Wednesday with COVID stuff, so we missed her tonight,” Bremer said. “Zeri was a little bit lost out there. Piper did a good job, but we had trouble closing a block. (The Tarpons) are good hitters.”
Charlotte (1-0) will play host to Fort Myers in its home opener on Thursday while the Bulldogs (0-1) travel to Palmetto.
