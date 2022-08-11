In sports, momentum is everything and the 2022 season approaching, the challenge for Charlotte is to build on last season’s gains.
The Tarpons finished with a 19-9 record a year ago and won the District 5A-11 tournament. Throughout the season, the Tarpons outlasted their opponents and recorded 16 straight-set victories.
With that success, Charlotte head coach Michelle Dill said she knew what her team must do to carry that momentum forward.
“We are just really working towards coming together as a group, because we graduated five or six seniors,” she said. “We are talking a lot about our ball control and talking on the court, and just having that drive to keep wanting to move on in our district. So, we are all about pushing forward.”
Departed senior Kristen Lowers, the team’s setter and opposite side hitter, played a critical role on the team’s offense. Lowers led the Tarpons with 196 kills and 30 aces.
Along with Lowers, Charlotte lost another hitter and offensive threat in Kyra Jensen. The team’s outside hitter, Jensen was a spark at the net, posting 117 kills and 270 digs.
On the bright side, Briana Bynoe returns. Bynoe steadily improved throughout the 2021 season and finished with 132 kills. She also was a defensive force that led the district 79 total blocks. She is switching positions this season to be the Tarpons’ outside hitter.
Bynoe said her personal goal this season is beating her records from last season.
Beyond Bynoe, the Tarpons will need several returning players to step up this season.
Dill said Jalynn Gardner, the team’s middle hitter, and setters Alyssa Bentley and Julia Damico are making their presence felt. While neither Bentley nor Damico played in over 30 sets last season, Dill is excited to see what they can add to the team.
“Alyssa and Julia, they are new setters,” Dill said. “I had two different setters last year. They (Bentley and Damico) are really great on defense, they are quick, they are smart on who they are setting, so those players are going to be key.”
With many role players transitioning into starters this season for the Tarpons’, Dill said team unity is important.
“Coming together, being able to talk, and getting that chemistry is gonna be huge,” Dill said.
As for the schedule, the Tarpons have moved up to District 6A-11. Charlotte is the only team in their new district to finish with a winning record.
Even with the turnover, the goal remains the same for Dill and the Tarpons: Win the district and excel in the state tournament. Dill said all comes down to the team’s mentality.
“Ultimately, we need to come together and talk a lot more,” she said. “Just have that drive, have that kind of oomph, and that go; getting that kinda ‘go’ attitude.”
