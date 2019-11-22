PALMETTO — Last week Charlotte experienced the thrill of a playoff victory. This week they endured the agony of a season-ending defeat.
The Tarpons had no answer for Palmetto in a 62-15 regional championship loss on Friday.
The Tigers cruised behind a seven-touchdown night from quarterback Xavier Williams. Wiliams had five touchdowns in the game's first 15 minutes and threw two more before halftime.
After giving up a 51-yard pass from Williams to Kobe Mays on the second play from scrimmage, Charlotte muscled its way down the field on a 10-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Malakai Menzer.
However, after that drive, the Tarpons were held to just 15 yards the rest of the first half as the Tigers racked up 408 yards and 49 points.
Key plays: The Tigers scored four touchdowns on just nine plays in the first quarter. After the opening score, Williams hit on touchdowns to Curtis Thomas (2), Sagel Hickson, Kobe Mays (3) and Lajohntay Wester in the first half.
In the second half, the Tigers offense took a backseat to the defense and special teams units. After Charlotte quarterback John Busha left the game with a hand injury, sophomore Keon Jones entered the game and played well for most of the half.
One play got away from him, though, as he threw back across his body into the hands of Palmetto defensive back Daemon Hill, who returned it 75-plus yards for the touchdown to make it 55-7 after a missed extra point.
A few drives later, Palmetto blocked a punt inside the Tarpon 20-yard line and Quintan Roux returned it for the touchdown.
But the Tarpons didn't fold. Tai'Viahn Kelly caught a reverse pitch on a kickoff and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, Jones hit Freddie Fletcher for a 60-yard completion, but the Tarpons weren't able to punch it in before the clock ran out.
Key stats: Palmetto finished with 442 yards for the game, averaging 13.8 per play. Williams was 13 of 19 for 319 yards and seven touchdowns, all in the first half. Mays led the Tigers in receiving with five catches for 157 and three touchdowns.
Jones and Busha combined for 139 passing yards and no scores. The Tarpons finished with 204 yards for the game and one forced turnover.
What it means: The Tarpons finish the year with a 9-4 record. They won four of their final five games, including a four-overtime thriller to earn a spot in this game. They are one of nine Tarpon teams to reach the regional championship game.
What they said: "They're an incredible group of young men, I'm proud of them," Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. "They did a lot of great things and provided a lot of good memories this year. We just didn't have an answer for anything (Palmetto) did."
