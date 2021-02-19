Jacob Bubb and John Busha each had a pair of hits, including doubles, as Charlotte blanked Port Charlotte for the second time this week, 5-0, in Punta Gorda.
The Tarpons defeated Pirates, 4-0, on Tuesday at Port Charlotte.
Friday, it was a matter of Bubb helping his own cause. He tossed four scoreless innings to start the game, striking out eight, walking one and scattering three hits.
“Bubb threw well, their guy threw well, we just found spots we needed,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “Sometimes you’ve got to make adjustments and we did at the end. We have work to do, but it’s always good competition against them.”
Bubb’s first hit came in the second inning on a hit-and-run that moved Coby Radelesco to third. Justin Moss then followed with a double to drive in the game’s first run. Bubb’s courtesy runner then scored on Justin McQueen’s single for a 2-0 lead.
Busha doubled, stole third, then scored on a throwing error in the third inning to push the lead to 3-0.
Brett Thomson, as he did on Tuesday, came on in relief, tossing the final three innings to preserve the shutout .
Port Charlotte’s left-handed freshman Landon Carter went the distance on 88 pitches for the Pirates. In six innings, he gave up three earned runs on nine hits and three walks, but struck out nine.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to the lefty,” Cudjo said. “He kept us off-balance. Sometimes it’s not about throwing 89-90, it’s about spotting your fastball and keeping hitters off-balance. He did it. We grinded it out and found some holes.”
Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said the two games against Charlotte were quality learning experiences for the Pirates and he was also pleased with Carter’s first varsity start.
“He was hitting his spots tonight,” Taylor said of Carter. “He gave up a hit here and there, but we’ve got to clean it up behind our pitchers. It’s early. We’re two games in. The energy tonight was much better, so that’s a positive. We put the ball in play a little more tonight. It’s just a few mistakes we made tonight that we have to clean up. It’s doable.”
Port Charlotte shortstop Jeffrey Vivian was injured in the fifth inning when a ground ball took a bad hop and hit him in the upper lip. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
