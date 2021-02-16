Charlotte came into last season seeking arms to replace a bevy of talented hurlers who had graduated.
COVID-19 didn’t allow it.
Port Charlotte had to figure out how it was going to replace 10 seniors.
COVID-19 didn’t allow it.
The Tarpons and Pirates now enter the 2021 baseball season seeking the same answers with rosters that should be a year older and more experienced, but aren’t.
All of that was on display Tuesday night as Charlotte blanked Port Charlotte 4-0 in an uneven game for both teams.
“We’re really inexperienced, but senior-loaded,” Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said, pointing out a juxtaposition that is only possible when a season is lost. Port Charlotte began last season 1-5, but had won four consecutive games and appeared to be putting something together when the virus shut everything down.
Charlotte was able to find some pieces to its pitching puzzle during the ad-hoc summer and fall season.
“We’ picked it up in summer and fall ball,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “We got a chance to get some kids on the mound and actually it worked out for us. We’ve got a couple of kids. We’re going to be OK. We still need arms, everybody needs arms, but I think what we have, we’ll be OK if we can keep them healthy.”
Quaid Goff drew No. 1 starter duty on Tuesday for Charlotte and he pitched around trouble for four innings, ending three of the innings on strikeouts. Brett Thomson tossed the final three innings to preserve the shutout, although the Pirates did manage to put a runner on base in every inning.
Port Charlotte hurler Stephen Lomski got stronger as the night went along, but Charlotte did its damage early, thanks to some defensive miscues by the Pirates. The Tarpons took a 1-0 lead in the first on a double-steal the Pirates botched. They pushed the advantage to 3-0 in the second when a dropped third strike and resulting throwing error led to one run. Cameron Goff then doubled down the left field line for a run.
The other Charlotte run was unearned as well.
Lomski still managed to pitch into the sixth inning, then Jeffrey Vivian got the last four outs.
“I’m looking at this game in a different way,” Taylor said. “It was 4-0? Four unearned? You make those plays and we’re still playing. It’s 0-0. Stephen struggled at first, but then he calmed down. He came on strong, then Jeffrey came in and did his job.”
In addition to Lomski and Vivian, the Pirates will be leaning on a pair of freshmen among a roster that will run 17 deep this season.
Adrian Nina and Landon Carter batted first and third, respectively for the Pirates on Tuesday and both played like seasoned veterans. Nina reached base twice while Carter went 0-for-4 but had two well-hit fly balls to center.
Carter will be the starting pitcher Friday when Port Charlotte heads to Charlotte.
“We had some runners stranded. It’s nothing to hold our heads down about. It’s Game 1,” Taylor said. “ Long season, hopefully it’s a long season. I’m happy the way it came out. Yes, it’s a loss but we’re going to learn from it. We know if we clean up a few things here and there we’ll be OK.”
Charlotte’s lineup is top-loaded with good hitting in the upper two-thirds but the bottom third scored three of the four runs Tuesday.
Cameron Goff reached base three times at leadoff for Charlotte, as did Quaid Goff, batting second.
“That 1 through 6 is pretty talented, and if they make contact it’s going to make it hard on defenses and pitchers,” Cudjo said. “I think in Cam Goff and Quaid Goff and John Busha and Jacob Bubb, we have some pretty good guys who can swing the bat in that top of the lineup.
“I think once we get settled in – and we’ve done a good job so far – I think we’re going to be OK,” Cudjo added. “They had us off-balance tonight because of the velocity. Everybody’s trying to earn their keep in the lineup and trying to do too much. I think once we settle down we’ll be alright.”
