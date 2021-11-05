Behind the strong performances of seniors James Rose and Charlie Plaisted, the Charlotte boys finished seventh at the Class 2A state swimming championships on Friday in Stuart.
The Tarpons finished with 98 points, just one point behind sixth-place Pompano Beach. Bishop Kenny, out of Jacksonville, won the boys’ competition, followed by Arnold and Mater Lakes Academy.
“It was a very typical state meet,” Charlotte coach Jim Lindberg said. “We set ourselves up for some good swims in the prelims and we put five different vets on the podium, lots of medals, that was exciting for us.”
Plaisted had the single highest finish of any area swimmer on Friday, taking second in the 100-meter butterfly. He had qualified first, but wound up in a sizzling final showdown against Arnold junior Shane McEliece, who edged out Plaisted for the win. They were the only two swimmers to cover the distance in less than 50 seconds. McEliece won it with a 49.57, just ahead of Plaisted’s 49.77.
“Charlie’s 100 butterfly time was really fast,” Lindberg said. “That kid (McEliece) started so fast but Charlie was closing. If that race had been 101 yards, he would have won. That served a lot of notice for college coaches.”
Plaisted also placed eighth in the 50 free and helped the 200 free relay squad to a seventh-place finish.
Rose was a part of that relay team as well. In his individual events, he placed fifth in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 free.
Lemon Bay’s boys finished 19th thanks to the 1-2 punch of Becket Koss and Joey Sacco. Koss finished sixth in the 100 fly and 10th in the 50 free. Meanwhile Sacco had a pair of ninth-place finishes in the 200 free and 100 free.
Port Charlotte’s Tonio Hensel provided all of the Pirates’ points with a ninth-place finish in the 100 breast and a 12th-place finish in the 200 medley.
On the girls’ side, Charlotte finished 24th. Celina Myers had an 11th-place finish in the 100 breast, breaking 1:09 (1:08.52) from the first lane.
“She broke 1:09, so that was definitely her best-ever,” Lindberg said. “She was excited about that. She was all smiles.”
Meanwhile, the Tarpon relay teams pointed with a 12th-place finish in the 200 medley relay and 11th-place mark in the 200 free relay.
“Our girls relays looked good tonight; they kind of bounced back,” Lindberg said. “They were a little bit flat this morning, but man, they sure stepped up tonight.”
Port Charlotte’s girls came on strong at the end behind Bryanna Robinson, finishing 28th as a team. The Pirates senior was a key part of the 13th-place 400 free relay team while also earning points via her eighth-place finish in the 100 back.
Lemon Bay’s Meghan Brown closed out her decorated swim career with a 13th-place finish in the 100 butterfly and 15th in the 50 free.
Venice advances to Class 4A state
The Venice boys and girls finished as runners-up at the Region 4A-2 swim meet Friday in Naples.
The boys went back and forth with Sarasota all day as the two teams pulled away from the field. Sarasota edged Venice 361-348. On the girls’ side, Venice tallied 265 points, finishing behind Riverview (404) and well ahead of Newsome (197).
The Class 4A state meet will take place on Friday at Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart.
Junior Amadeusz Knop won the 100 back and finished second in the 200 medley. Sophomore Aidan Siers took second in the 100 fly and fifth in the 100 back. Senior Jack Lambert was third in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 back. Junior Brooks Caldwell was third in the 100 free and sixth in the 200 free.
Emery Reszka was third in the 200 free and seventh in the 500 free. Senior Kirill Luka took fourth in the 100 fly and eighth in the 200 medley. Junior Max Eckerman was second in the 100 breast. Owen Mowry was eighth in the 100 back. William Wadsworth was sixth in the 100 fly.
In the relay events, Knop, Eckerman, Siers and Lambert teamed up to win the 200 medley. Eckerman, Caldwell, Richard Kudrya and Owen Mowry combined to take second in the 200 free, and Venice also took second in the 400 free behind the quartet of Caldwell, Mowry, Knop and Lambert.
On the girls’ side, freshman Maeve Eckerman had a standout day, winning the 50 free and finishing second in the 100 back. Senior Emma Theis took fifth in the 200 free and sixth in the 500 free.
Senior Sarah Koenig was fifth in the 200 medley and seventh in the 100 breast. Fellow senior Lara Oktay was fourth in the 100 free and eighth in the 100 breast. Sophomore Addyson Domian was sixth in the 200 free and eighth in the 500 free.
In the relay events, Venice took second in the 400 free behind Michelle Welton, Theis, Eckerman and Koenig. The 200 medley foursome of Eckerman, Oktay, Lydia Douthit and Whelton was third and the 200 free team of Koenig, Ariana Romaner, Emilyn Mannino and Theis took fifth.
