BRADENTON — The Charlotte girls basketball team had heard whispers that two-time Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon would be out for Friday night’s district championship.
When they arrived at the gym at Braden River High they saw Gordon on the bench in street clothes, resting a high ankle sprain.
But that didn’t mean that the Charlotte players were in for an easy night. The Pirates kept pace with the Tarpons until wearing down in the second half on the way to a 56-42 Tarpons win.
“You hear stuff all of the time, so you really don’t know what to believe,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said of Gordon being out. “We had kind of heard it, but at this stage of the game you have to be ready for whatever, and that’s what I told the girls coming into this.
“She’s a great player and I’m sure they’re gonna make their playoff run. I’m sure she’ll be back and there’s a good chance, like there was last year, that we’re gonna see them again. They’re a really good team.”
Senior guard Cheyenne Stubbs scored 14 of her 18 points in the first-half for Braden River (11-5) as she sparked the offense with a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers.
The Pirates had a significant height advantage — with three players at 5-foot-11 or taller, compared to no such players for the Tarpons.
This trio — Bella Patterson, Aaliyah Capers and Jasmine Hernandez — combined for 14 rebounds and three blocks as they helped keep the Tarpons out of the paint.
Charlotte (19-2) responded with a spread-out offensive attack. While 5-foot-5 guard Ary Hicks grabbed 16 rebounds
Kristen Lowers (team-high 14 points) and D’Yanis Jimenez each scored eight points in the first half and Bella Desjardins added seven, taking a 27-23 lead into the third quarter.
Then, Lowers and the Tarpons tightened up on defense — holding Stubbs scoreless for the first half of the quarter as they went on a 17-9 run.
“She’s a good player for sure, but either way we were gonna play our game,” Lowers said of Gordon. “I knew I was either going to be guarding (Stubbs) or O’Mariah.
“I’ve always loved defense. I’m a good on-ball defender. It’s just what I do.”
The Pirates closed out the quarter with eight quick points — on two two-pointers by Stubbs and two by Patterson — but that was as close as they’d get for the rest of the game.
Braden River scored just two points in the fourth quarter as they grew tired with only one sub on the bench.
“If Ellie (DiGiacomo) isn’t hitting and and Monique (Schwalbach) isn’t hitting, it’s Cheyenne and Aaliyah at that point,”Pirates coach Stephanie Smith said. “Aaliyah stepped up and played great today. My kids never gave up. We were down 10 and Aaliyah hit her first 3 ever in a varsity game.
“When she hit that, I was like, ‘We may actually get this.’ Then they go down and they hit a 3. I’m proud of my kids. First place would’ve been great, but second place we still get to go to regionals, and that’s what it’s about.”
With the Pirates missing their shots, the Tarpons stalled out their offense until the final buzzer — when they got to celebrate their first district title since the 2018-19 season.
“It feels really good,” Stephenson said of winning the district tournament. “Each year that I’ve been coaching these young ladies we’ve met somebody that we had to get over the hump on. It was Fort Myers and we did that. Then it was Braden River and now we’ve done that.
“The girls are determined enough to know that there was a little bit of get-back, y’know? They lost here twice last year. So they were motivated to come in here and play.”
