High school sports were approved to begin on Aug. 24 last week, but that was just the beginning of figuring out what the fall sports season will look like.
All three local counties — Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto — plan to begin practicing on Monday with the regular season opening on Sept. 4.
This week, athletic directors and superintendents have met to iron out the other details.
Sarasota County officials hosted an informal meeting on Wednesday and will meet again Friday to determine which protocols and rules they’ll put in place.
Charlotte County, however, has already come to an agreement on most of its protocols.
Fans will be limited to 25% capacity, required to wear face masks at all times and asked to socially distance from each other. For most football stadiums, such as those at Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte, roughly 500 fans will be allowed to enter.
“Of course it will impact us,” Port Charlotte athletic director Bob Bruglio said of limiting fans this year. “It’s hard to say how much, though. If we do 25% at our football stadium we will make very little money. In our gym, we’ll probably break even.
“We can’t think of buying new stuff right now. At this point we’re just happy to give these kids the opportunity to play.”
Area athletic directors said they’re hoping to offer parents and other family members the first option on tickets, but have yet to come to a consensus.
Players also will be required to wear masks when not playing, though that could be difficult when players have to catch their breath and communicate with teammates, Mantas athletic director Ryan LaVallee said.
Though Sarasota County has yet to officially come to a consensus on its rules and requirements, Venice High athletic director Pete Dombroski said he is hoping he’s allowed to host at least 50% capacity.
Even still, Dombroski said he will have to look at budget cuts to travel, equipment and reducing the amount of officials per contest.
“If the county tells us we can only have 25% capacity, that would hurt us,” he said. “I think if we’re allowed to have 50% we would be OK.”
One of the most difficult problems to solve is each team’s schedule.
With several counties starting their seasons at different times, many games have to be rescheduled or canceled altogether.
Lemon Bay, for instance, is allowed to begin playing regular season football on Sept. 4, but has been unable to find a team to play, thus will begin its season on Sept. 11 at Ida Baker.
Other area teams, such as Venice, have already found a couple replacement games — hosting IMG Academy on Sept. 4 and Palmetto on Oct. 23.
However, all of the new rules and schedules are all subject to change on a day-to-day basis, as has been the case throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“All of this is good for today, but it could change tomorrow,” Bruglio said. “We’ve made our decisions, but based on the news of the day, it can change.
“The honest to God truth is until it actually starts happening, we don’t really know how we’ll do it and how it will work. It’s all up in the air.”
