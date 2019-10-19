The Charlotte High boys and girls cross country teams traveled down to Lely High School in Naples to compete in the Lely Invitational on Saturday morning.
The Lady Tarpons finished fourth out of 14 teams — led by a fifth place performance from Aleecia Collins, who ran the 5k race in 20:10.49.
Also competing for the girls team was Mackenzie Flowers (17th place in 21:43.64), Hannah Piacitelli (18th place in 21:53.46), Faith Winkler (49th place in 23:35.24), Kalyn Uebelacker (114th place in 27:07.57), Danielle Columbia (122nd place in 27:43.18) and Eleanor McKenzie (159th place in 32:06.30).
The boys team came in ninth place of 19 teams as six Tarpons placed inside the top 100 competitors.
Jake Lille (47th place in 19:31.89) led the way, followed by James Stock (55th place in 19:47.98), Charles Edwards (67th place in 20:21.39), Simon Petit (79th place in 20:39.07), Noah Tatro (87th place in 20:56.98)and Brendan True (92nd place in 21:03.12).
Tarpons outside the top 100 were Caden Klossner (101st place in 21:34.13), James Tordecillas (145th place in 22:50.92), Mason Cronin (180th place in 24:58.48), Jaren Stock (186th place in 25:11.57), Junior Pierre (194th place in 26:26.31), Maxwell Bagan (196th place in 28:12.94) and Duke McIver (198th place in 28:19.17).
