PUNTA GORDA — The situation was simple for the Charlotte High School football team; win and you’re in. Lose and you stay home.
The Tarpons (7-3) didn’t just win. It dominated.
Freddie Fletcher and John Busha connected three times on touchdown passes and the Charlotte defense totally throttled Island Coast on its way to an easy 37-0 victory on Senior Night.
The victory pretty much (emphasis on pretty much) assured the Tarpons of a playoff spot by virtue of its strength of schedule despite a 1-3 district record. The Tarpons will have to wait to see if they in fact made it, then prepare for a road game at a site to be determined.
Island Coast (3-7) fooled the Tarpons by recovering an onside kick to start the game, but that proved to be the high point for the Gators, as they earned all of one first down and 11 yards of offense in the first half.
Meanwhile, Charlotte had no problems, as a pair of juniors led the charge. Freddie Fletcher caught a fourth-down pass from John Busha, found the sideline, and raced in for a 22-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
After Tyler Amaral kicked a field goal for Charlotte, Busha found Fletcher again, this time at the pylon for a 13-yard connection and a 17-0 lead after Malakai Menzer converted the two-pointer.
Menzer would add six more in the closing minute of the first half to extend the lead to 23-0 at halftime.
Charlotte continued to roll in the second half, with Fletcher completing the hat trick on a 30-yard connection with Busha. After Keon Kitchner recovered a fumble, Tai’Viahn Kelly scored on a 4-yard run to make it 37-0 and force a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Keon Anderson ended up with 51 yards rushing for Island Coast, much of it in garbage time as the Tarpons emptied the bench once they achieved a running clock.
Key Plays: The fourth-down catch from Busha to Fletcher in the first quarter was the killer, as the Gators gave Fletcher the sideline in loose coverage. The Gators were finished after that.
Key Stats: Busha was 7 of 10 passing for 132 yards and three scores. Fletcher had four catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Charlotte held Island Coast to 78 yards (30 yards rushing) of total offense, much of it in the fourth quarter.
What It Means: Charlotte, with its strength of schedule, has most likely qualified for the postseason, though they will have to hit the road.
What They Said: “We sent 22 pretty awesome seniors off with a bang tonight. I’m proud of these guys, they’ve won 16 games in last two years and they’re a remarkable group of young men,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop.
“They found us unguardable. They played too far off and that gave me the advantage with a cushion to get open. The other two scores I went up like a man and got them and brought it for the team,” Charlotte receiver Freddie Fletcher.
