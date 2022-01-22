PUNTA GORDA – The 19th game in 29 hours involving the 28th and 29th teams to participate in the 16th Wally Keller Classic didn’t go down to the wire. Charlotte saw to that by playing one of their best halves of the season against Peace River rival Port Charlotte.
Still, after the Tarpons put the finishing touches on their 60-38 victory by failing to get reserve Reid Beckman a basket, coach Tom Massolio was all smiles as he reflected on another successful event.
“What a great environment, right?” said Massolio. “I credit Donnie Wilkie, I credit our boosters who do a great job with it, and we couldn’t do it if we didn’t have the teams to come here, so I appreciate all those guys who made the trip and made this event.
“I don’t know how many guys told me: ‘we love this event, keep bringing us here.’”
Port Charlotte’s presence in the Classic has been missed in recent years, but over the summer, Pirates coach Kip Rhoten agreed to bring the team back.
“A lot of credit to Kip for coming back,” Massolio said. “I’m really glad he’s back in it. It’s showcasing both of our teams. Not just this game, but other opportunities to showcase our talents against other teams from this state and the country.”
As for the game, Charlotte did to Port Charlotte what FSU School had done to the Tarpons the night before. In that 62-45 defeat against the Seminoles, Charlotte turned the ball over more than 20 times, failed to find a rhythm on offense and could never close the gap after falling behind.
Charlotte (11-8) forced nine Pirate turnovers in the first quarter and the resulting transition baskets got the Tarpon offense into its groove. A pair of Jordany Reyes-Sanchez free throws early in the second quarter staked Charlotte to a 22-9 lead and the margin would remain in double-figures the rest of the way.
Port Charlotte (8-11) protected the ball much better during the second half, but the two teams settled into a rhythmic trading of buckets for much of the remaining time until a 9-0 run midway through the fourth began sending the large crowd to the exits.
Playing in their final Peace River rivalry game, Alex Perry had 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks and took a pair of charges. Onix Diaz had seven points, but made numerous plays on and off the ball to earn MVP honors for the Pirates.
John Gamble led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed 6 rebounds while blocking a pair of shots. Seniors DJ Woods and Logan Clauser also reached double figures in their final rivalry game, scoring 12 and 10, respectively.
“We’re getting there,” Massolio said. “If we take care of the ball, we can shoot. We can put points on the board.”
