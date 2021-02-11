Charlotte needed just one hour to defeat Lehigh 71-23 on Thursday night in its Region 6A-3 quarterfinal.
The Tarpons (20-2) played as if they had somewhere else to be. Turns out that was the case.
“Lakeland. It’s ring season, like we always say,” Tarpons junior Aryana Hicks said, referring to the site of the state’s Final Four. “It’s time to go to Lakeland and we have a really good team to make it happen.”
But the road to Lakeland is long and for the past several seasons, the Tarpons have found themselves in a ditch just out of the driveway. Last season, it was Braden River who bumped them off the road in the regional semifinals.
Braden River will again be that opponent after the Pirates dispatched previously unbeaten Dunbar 59-44 on Thursday. This time though, Charlotte will be in the driver’s seat as host to Tuesday’s rematch.
“It’s just been tough for us to come out of (this bracket),” Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson said. “We’ve had it this way for the last couple of years and a lot of the time people overlook us and don’t expect us to be the team but we’ll be ready for it.”
Hicks started Thursday’s drag race and D’Yanis Jimenez finished it. Hicks opened the game with consecutive 3-point baskets as Charlotte raced to a 23-7 first-quarter lead. Jimenez scored the first nine points of the second quarter with the bulk coming on a rare 5-point play. Jimenez stole the ball off a Lehigh player’s dribble and managed to convert her layup while getting shoved in the back. After a huddle, the officials deemed the foul intentional. Jimenez shot her and-one and then two intentional foul free throws, sinking all three.
Charlotte led 49-14 by halftime, triggering the second-half running clock.
Jimenez led all scorers with 18 points. Bella Desjardins had 13. Adriana Iorfida had 9 points. Hicks had 8 points and eight rebounds. In all, every Tarpon got in the game and 11 scored.
“We’re very deep and I don’t think that’s something most teams can say,” Stephenson said. “We’ve had double-digit scorers and it kind of changes because these girls are very unselfish. They’re about winning.”
Stephenson said several Tarpons are capable of averaging 30 points a night, but choose instead to feed the hot hand.
“That’s the way it’s been and it has kind of fueled us all year,” he said. “Everybody picks their spot and they just learn from each other and get it to the hot person. It works for us.”
Hicks said the Tarpons’ uncommon camaraderie is what keeps the engine running.
“We’re a tight bunch and that bond just helps it out a lot,” she said. “That’s just how we are. We’re a family environment and we hang out together outside of basketball. All good vibes over here.”
