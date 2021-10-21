PUNTA GORDA -- After easily taking the first set and jumping out to a big lead in the second, it looked like the Charlotte volleyball team was going to cruise to the Class 5A-District 11 championship.
Cape Coral at least made it interesting from that point on, but the Tarpons held on for a 25-6, 25-17, 25-20 sweep and their first district title since 2016.
“This group of girls has been playing with each other for a very long time,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “I have six seniors and it's so nice to see them come together and win a district title.”
Leading 5-4 in the first game, the Tarpons went on runs of 6-0, 7-0 and 7-0 to close out the set behind the serving of Kristen Lowers, Kayla Vasquez, and Alex Vega. Charlotte then jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the second game before the Seahawks scored 10 of the next 11 points to close within a point at 16-15.
“They got us on serve receive the second set,” Dill said. “They really picked it up on defense, picking up our hits and I think we just got a little disoriented and instead of pushing harder, we kind of went backwards. But we finished how we should.”
“I think we just got out of our rhythm,” Lowers said. “They started picking it up on defense a lot and we just had to figure that out.”
The Seahawks came out of the gate fast in the third game, scoring the first four points to take a quick lead. The Tarpons tied it at 7-7, but Cape Coral went up by four again at 13-9 when Dill called a timeout.
Charlotte quickly closed the gap again and the game was tied for the last time at 18-18 before the Tarpons put it away. Back-to-back service aces by Vasquez put Charlotte on the brink at 23-19 and Kyra Jensen closed out the Seahawks with a kill to give the Tarpons the title.
“Just our own mistakes, but we came back,” Lowers said. “They were picking up a lot more of our balls and I think that we really weren’t ready for that because of the first game. But once we settled down and figured it out, we were good.”
“We’ve trailed before and we’ve come back,” Dill said. “That’s usually what we do the first set is we usually trail and come back and then we’re fine after that.
"Tonight we reversed it, so in the third set we were down by four and it was finally just getting them to realize that we can do this and we can just play together and not make mistakes.”
Lowers led Charlotte with 14 kills, 16 assists and 13 digs. Jensen had 6 kills and 20 digs, Vasquez had 3 aces and 15 digs, Vega had 3 aces and 17 digs, Lilly Shaw contributed 15 assists and 13 digs, and Briana Bynoe had 7 kills and 3 blocks.
The Tarpons, now 18-8, will host a regional quarterfinal match next Wednesday. Cape Coral, also 18-8, will wait to see if it qualifies for an at-large berth in the regional tournament.
