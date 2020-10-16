PALMETTO — The Charlotte High football team was looking to bounce back from its loss to Fort Myers on Friday night against the Tigers.
But instead, the Tarpons fell flat in a 24-14 loss to Palmetto in which countless penalties and three turnovers were too much for the Charlotte offense to overcome at Harllee Stadium.
“You can’t do that against a team like this. You can’t throw an interception when we’re in the end zone. I mean, we had them.
“It could have been a different outcome.”
The Tarpons took a lead midway through the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Isaac White. Charlotte had the chance to retake the lead after Palmetto answered on a 56-yard touchdown from Josh Siplin to Sagel Hickson, but quarterback John Busha threw back-to-back interceptions in Palmetto territory.
The Tarpons wouldn’t score again until Busha hit a wide-open John Gamble for a 24-yard touchdown with 8:34 to play. But by that time the Tigers held a 24-14 lead and had little trouble winding down the clock.
Key Plays: Hickson fumbled for the Tigers on their first drive of the game — setting up Charlotte with 50 yards to go until it found pay dirt and a 7-0 lead.
Busha threw two interceptions in the first half — at the Palmetto 31 and 22-yard lines — as the offense failed to capitalize on good field position.
Coming out of halftime, Charlotte allowed the Tigers to drive all the way to its own 5-yard line, but fumbled the ball. However, the Tarpons fumbled the ball right back two plays later, and Palmetto hit a short field goal to make it a two-score lead.
Key Stats: The Tigers had the advantage in the passing attack. Siplin completed 17-of-23 passes for 197 yards and 3 TDs for the Tigers. Busha completed 9-of-31 passes for 119 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.
What it means: Charlotte is now 0-2 in its last two games — losses to Fort Myers and Palmetto — as the Tarpons have scored just 23 combined points over that stretch. It won’t get much easier this upcoming week as they’ll match up with cross-county rival Port Charlotte.
Quote: “We lost, and I’m not proud of a loss, but I will say this: I learned some things about this football team. We could have turned it in there at the end of the third quarter, but we didn’t. We figured out how to turn it around.” — Coach Taylor
