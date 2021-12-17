FORT MYERS – For most of the first half Friday night, Charlotte stood toe-to-toe with nationally ranked Milton in their City of Palms Classic opener at Florida SouthWestern State.
In the end, familiar bugaboos cropped up and doomed Charlotte after halftime, resulting in a 65-42 defeat.
“We’ve got to do a better job being stronger and more physical with the ball,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “Scoring. We only had two guys score tonight. We’ve got to have more than that. I don’t care who you go up against, if you don’t have a couple of guys chipping in, it’s going to be a rough night.”
John Gamble led the Tarpons with 20 points and D.J. Woods tacked on 17, but the rest of the Tarpons mustered just five points. Charlotte actually held its own on the boards, getting rebounded just 33-26 and the Tarpons have had more turnovers in a game than the 15 they coughed up Friday, but Milton punished Charlotte for every transgression.
For a time, though, Charlotte appeared up to the task. There were nine lead changes and four ties during a back-and-fourth first half. Gamble was hitting his shots inside and out while D.J. Woods capped the first and second quarters with last-second buckets.
“My main intention coming into the game was having energy and keep my guys going and fight for them,” Gamble said. “I knew I was going to have to score and facilitate – do everything to be honest – but my main thing was staying in the game and staying energized.”
When Woods drilled a 3-point shot with 4:40 to go before half, Charlotte led, 18-17, but a small run by the Eagles gave them some breathing room going into the break, 28-23.
Charlotte came out in a zone to begin the second half and Milton immediately challenged it. The Eagles’ first six baskets all came in the paint, then a rash of turnovers led to seven quick Eagles points and suddenly Charlotte trailed 47-32.
“We went zone to start that second half and they got the ball in the middle and got a couple of buckets down low early,” Massolio said. “But the second half was more of us turning the ball over and giving them more run-outs.”
Charlotte would get no closer than 13 points the rest of the way and when Milton pushed the lead to 20 points, Massolio sent in the reserves to get a little experience on a big stage.
Despite being at a size disadvantage, the Tarpons surrendered just 11 second-chance points. Problem was, Milton rarely needed them in the second half, shooting 53.5% after shooting just 28% in the first half, mainly by pounding Charlotte inside. The Eagles finished with 36 points in the paint, 28 coming after halftime.
The loss — and the way it happened — stung, but Gamble said the Tarpons are mindful about why they are playing in nationally renown tournaments like the City of Palms.
“I see us going right back to the Final Four,” Gamble said, referring to postseason play. “That’s really what this is for, preparing us for February and March down the road. Getting a win in the Final Four and going to the championship this year.”
Gamble also led Charlotte with a game-high 8 rebounds. Kanaan Carlyle matched Gamble with 20 points to lead Milton. Seth Fitzgerald had 15 points while Ohio State-bound Bruce Thornton finished with 14.
The City of Palms will continue for Charlotte on Monday morning against an opponent to be determined. Massolio said he is highlighting that game, no matter the foe.
“We’re here to build; we want to get as far as last year and a little bit further,” Massolio said. “That’s the main goal. You can learn from these types of games. We’ll learn and get back.
“I’m going to challenge our guys in the next game,” he continued. “I call it the ‘Honeymoon Game’ because teams that lose in the first round really struggle to come back in that second game. I’m going to challenge our guys and see what happens in our next ballgame.”
