From the moment Bella Desjardins’ third 3-pointer of the game ripped the net on Friday night, it was clear the Charlotte girls basketball team was going to make school history.
The game was 159 seconds old.
The Tarpons started fast, doubled down after halftime and ran out the clock for an 84-34 victory against Palmetto in the Class 6A Region 3 championship game, becoming the first basketball team in Charlotte’s long existence to reach the state’s Final Four.
Charlotte (22-2) will face St. Thomas Aquinas (15-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Lakeland. The Raiders defeated Lourdes Academy 67-37, to win Region 4.
“Our motto all year has been Lakeland, so we just wanted it and got it done,” senior Aryana Hicks said. “Family.”
Hicks scored a team-high 22 points while Desjardins added 20. The two seniors experienced the heartbreak of losing in this round two years ago, then getting knocked down by district foe Braden River in last year’s regional semifinals.
Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson said the experience showed on Friday night.
“It speaks volumes,” he said. “Last year we got as far as we could and they had a little sour taste in their mouths.”
Palmetto (17-7) came into the game with size and physicality, but were not prepared when Desjardins and Hicks both rained 3-pointers in the early going. Charlotte raced out to a 14-2 lead and pushed it to 19-5.
“Bella started out hot,” Stephenson said. “I’ve always kind of said that when our team gets rolling, we’re a good team.”
By halftime, Charlotte was leading 50-24. Still, Stephenson called for the squad to keep their foot on the gas.
“I told them they’re a half away from going to Lakeland and we need to have a good third quarter to put us over the top,” he said. “(Palmetto) got a couple of buckets to start there, but we turned it on and did what we had to do to finish it out.”
A 15-2 run, capped by Hicks’ nifty pass fellow senior MaKayla Beardsworth for an easy layup and a 65-30 lead triggered the running clock with 2:38 to play in the third quarter.
For the most part, Stephenson emptied the bench at that point, leading to sophomore Adriana Iorfida breaking into double figures as well. She finished with 13.
When asked when he knew this edition of the Tarpons could be special, Stephenson pointed to the offseason. The Tarpons took their workouts off-campus to Ponce de Leon Park, where they ran drills in the heat, feet buried in the sand.
“These girls were very resilient, they didn’t back down,” he said. “They were in the heat of the day, in the sand, working, working, working. All of that has really paid off for us this year.
“That group of girls, they wanted it,” he added. “That’s when I saw it.”
