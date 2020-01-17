PUNTA GORDA – Aryana Hicks scored 21 points and the Charlotte High School girls basketball team overcame a slow start to down Bishop Verot 49-28 in the first game of the 14th annual Wally Keller Classic on Friday.
Charlotte (15-2), following a big win Thursday against North Port, came out flat against a game Bishop Verot team that came in with a 4-15 record, but was still able to win its fifth straight game in the strength of a 19-7 third quarter. The Vikings lost their third straight.
Charlotte did itself no favors in the first half as it was stone cold from the field. It’s best shooter, Bella Desjardins, got herself into early foul trouble and the Tarpons missed their first nine free throw attempts.
Bishop Verot wasn’t much better, not scoring until the final seconds of the first quarter, and at least Charlotte got to the line, which the Vikings didn’t do the entire game.
Charlotte led 6-3 after one quarter and by just 16-14 at the break. And with Addison Potts finding her stroke briefly, Verot actually led early in the third quarter 17-16 before the Tarpons turned up the heat defensively and started to dominate.
Hicks, who had an atrocious first half, began making her shots, with 11 of her points coming in the third quarter and Charlotte finally started hitting some free throws late.
“In the first half we had poor execution. We weren’t moving our feet. In the second half we started picking it up and brought the effort and intensity,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We have to be better at the free throw line and we’ll work on that in practice.”
Desjardins added 15 for Charlotte. Potts, a sophomore D-1 prospect who already has 1,000 career points, was held to 10 points thanks to great defense by Kiri Thomas.
Coach Andy Potts was proud of the effort, but he said the lack of depth has hurt his team all season, which was made more noticeable by the loss of Catie Reszel.
“We’ve been hanging in and as the game goes on, we get a little worn down,” Potts said. “We do a good job with the athletes we have on the floor and with defense. We were able to hold them at bay at first, but Charlotte figured some things out.”
