PUNTA GORDA - Bella Desjardins scored 22 points to lead four in double figures, and the Charlotte High girls basketball teams blew the game open in the third quarter to defeat Cardinal Mooney 72-45 Friday at the Wally Keller Classic.
Playing in the auxiliary gym at Charlotte High School, the Tarpons (14-2), after being tied at 19 at halftime, outscored the Cougars 33-12 in the third to turn the game into a rout.
Junior Aryana Hicks got some easy buckets off turnovers and Desjardins, after a sluggish first half, got her outside shot together.
“We settled down after halftime and got a little up. Mooney is a good team and we got tested in the first half. But we got our rhythm in the second half,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “And when Bella gets going, she’s tough to stop.”
Desjardins, a senior, was held to five points in the first half, but hit five from downtown in the second half to lead the offense.
“I had a lot of confidence and I felt like I needed to pick my team up because we were tied at half and we really needed to get the ball rolling,” Desjardins said.
The Cougars (12-8) kept things tight for a half, but when 6-foot-4 sophomore center Jordyn Byrd got into foul trouble, it opened things up inside for Charlotte, which in turn opened things up outside.
“We talked about it at halftime, that they were going to come out and shoot, and we just didn’t do a good job at getting in the gaps. We just swiped instead of moving our feet,” Mooney coach Rico Antonio said. “They got in the gaps and it wreaked havoc on us.”
Byrd, who averages 15 points per game, was held to six. Olivia Davis led the Cougars with 14 points while Kennedy McClain added 12.
Charlotte got balanced scoring from D’Yanis Jimenez, who had 11 points, while Hicks and Dylan Anthony contributed 10.
“We push defense. We have to get stops to create more shots and offensive opportunities. We’re pretty deep and players stepped up tonight,” Stephenson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.