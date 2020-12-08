The Charlotte girls basketball team had a slow start Tuesday against DeSoto County.
“Defensively, you’ve got to be able to stop people. Limit possessions and get easier buckets on the transition at the other side of the court,” Tarpons coach Matthew Stephenson would say afterward. “I don’t think it was one of our better displays of that. We can play a lot better.
The Tarpons were trailing 5-2 at that point.
They scored the next 20 points.
They won 77-33.
“We’ve got to be able to play at that level all the time,” Stephenson said. “We’ll get better at that as we progress and go longer into the season. We’re still figuring some stuff out.”
Ary Hicks scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished seven assists while Bella Desjardins added 16 points as Charlotte improved to 2-1 on the season.
Hicks factored greatly in the 20-point run the Tarpons amassed over a four-minute stretch of the first quarter. She scored eight points and dealt three assists during the spree, most of it coming on transition after the Tarpons turned over the Bulldogs.
“Charlotte’s always a fun team to play against. They’re tough,” DeSoto County coach Ardine Primus said. “Their guards are very quick, so we just try to keep our chemistry going, stay within our game play because they’ll distract you really easily.”
Charlotte triggered the running clock during a 15-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth, extending a 58-29 lead to 73-29.
For the game, Charlotte outrebounded DeSoto County 33-12 and forced 29 turnovers.
In addition to Hicks and Desjardins, Makayla Beardsworth also reached double figures for Charlotte, finishing with 10 points. Dylan Anthony came off the bench to contribute eight points and six rebounds. Kristen Lowers led the Tarpons with seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs (3-4) were led by Trenity Morales’ 13 points and got an inspired performance from Zeri Tyler, who added 11 points and led the team with five rebounds, playing bigger in the paint than her 5-9 frame.
“She’s developing,” Primus said of Tyler. “I’m trying to pull her game to the outside some and work on her shot, but she’s s strong player, willing to learn, willing to take on the competition. She’s a sophomore, so she’s still got a lot of growing she can do.”
Next up for Charlotte is a road trip to Fort Myers on Thursday. DeSoto County will travel to Port Charlotte on Thursday.
