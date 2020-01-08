The Charlotte girls basketball team is by far the highest rated area team in the FHSAA's first basketball rankings of the 2019-20 season.
The rankings, which will be used to determine seeding in the district tournament and playoff teams, were released Wednesday with the Lady Tarpons (10-2) slotted 11th in Class 6A for the girls.
The Charlotte boys team (9-5) isn't far behind them, coming in at No. 22 in 6A with the Port Charlotte boys (7-4) at No. 33 in 5A and North Port girls (10-5) at No. 31 in 7A. The current rankings do not include any the games which have already taken place this week.
But though it's nice to be regarded as a top-40 team in the state, what really matters is where the teams stand in their region. Under the new playoff format, the top four spots in the regional tournament will go to district champions (based on the district tournament, not on the rankings).
From there, the final four at-large bids go to the highest ranked teams, which is similar to format used in football. But unlike football, there is no known formula for how these rankings are created as they are put together by MaxPreps, which has drawn the ire of some coaches.
Charlotte, North Port and Imagine School (8-5) all have solid standing their region on the girls' side, sitting third, fourth and third respectively.
The girls programs that are currently on the outside looking in are Venice (5-8, 13th), Port Charlotte (8-8, 13th), DeSoto County (5-6, 13th) and Lemon Bay (6-8, 16th).
For the boys, Charlotte is sixth in the region thanks to their strength of schedule, while Port Charlotte is hanging on to the final spot in their region as of now.
Community Christian (6-5, 15th), Lemon Bay (5-8, 16th), DeSoto County (4-8, 18th), Venice (5-10, 20th), Imagine (1-8, 24th) and North Port (3-10, 25th) would be out of the playoffs currently without a district tournament upset.
These rankings give teams a gauge of where they stand, but the season is far from over and there is a lot that can and will change over the next two months.
