The Charlotte High School girls weightlifting team won the Regional title on Thursday in a competition at Port Charlotte High, finishing 18 points ahead of the second-place Pirates.
The Tarpons won the regular competition (bench press and clean and jerk) over the Pirates, 48-30, and took the newly added snatch competition over Archbishop McCarthy, 37-36.
Charlotte had won seven consecutive district and regional titles before being beaten out by Port Charlotte last year.
The Tarpons recorded six first-place finishes and four second-place finishes on Thursday, while the Pirates had three first and four second-place finishes.
"We knew there would be a good amount of competition going in," said Charlotte coach Matt Galley. "But we ran the numbers and thought that we just had to execute (to succeed) and the girls did just that."
Madison McQueen and Lillan Harlan took first and third in the 101-pound weight class for the Tarpons with Port Charlotte's Mia Sutter placing second.
The results were similar at 119, where Charlotte's Marissa Schuler and Madison Stadtmiller took first and third respectively, while the Pirates' Cassidy D'Aprile placed second.
The results were flipped at 129 and 139 where Port Charlotte took first (Angelina Dabney and Alex Estevez, respectively) and the Tarpons took second (Gianna Creola and Abbee McCluer) and third (Brianna Linares and Scarlette DiPietro).
Charlotte grabbed the top two spots at 154, thanks to Ava Miller and Breanna Alumbaugh and at 169, courtesy of Alyssa Bentley and Gabriella Charles.
The Tarpons' Jada Carter won the 183-pound weight class with the Pirates' Gabrielle Gipson placing second.
Further down the list, Port Charlotte's Tara Yount topped the competition at 199 and the Tarpons' Maelani Parkinson took home the title in Unlimited.
Parkison also finished first in her classification in the snatch competition.
