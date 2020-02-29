For the second consecutive year, the Tarpons took home both the district and regional titles.
They beat out Palmetto Ridge on Saturday by 32 points and advanced nine wrestlers to the state meet and crowned five regional champs. Port Charlotte finished 26th at the meet, hosted by Charlotte.
Three-time state champ Lucas Willis continued his dominance, pinning his way to a title at 152. He did the same during regionals.
Also winning titles for Charlotte were Andrew Austin (113), Issac Church (126), Donovan Cataldi (132) and Cody Rice (170). Patrick Nolan finished runner up at 106, Sean Taft finished third at 160; Matt Andou (145) and Cael Newton (182) finished fourth.
But the Tarpons were far from the only ones tearing up the mats in the two-day regional meets.
Lemon Bay finished fifth with Imagine School 19th in 1A-3, and Venice finished fifth with North Port seventh in 3A-2.
The Mantas crowned one region champ with two finishing runners-up. Lance Schyck went back to back, pinning two of three opponents to claim the 170-pound title. Derick Dagg (152) and Louis Baldor (195) finished second with Justin Brady (120) taking fourth.
For Imagine, Nicholas At was the lone qualifier, finishing fourth with a pin and three major decisions.
Three Indians qualified for states with Gage Tippman (145) and Bryce Taranto (120) finishing second and Jack Stone (126) taking third. North Port is sending four with Sean-Michael Gonzalez (120) taking third and Tyler Eastes (138), Quinn White (145) and Dominic Joyce (160) taking fourth.
The state meet kicks off on Friday with the finals on Saturday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
