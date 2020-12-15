Who won Tuesday night’s game between Charlotte and Port Charlotte?
“Port Charlotte just does not give up and I think they need to be recognized more for that because they just don’t give up,” said Charlotte senior Tre Carroll of the visiting Pirates. “Whether they’re down by 40 or down by 2, they just don’t give up. They’re going to go at you for 100 percent of the game.”
Charlotte won, 58-52, but as Carroll hinted, there was no point when either rival truly got the other out of their hip pockets, which sounds strange given the fact Charlotte never trailed once Nnamdi Edeoga put the Tarpons in front 5-4 with 5:42 to go in the first quarter.
The high intrigue set in at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Charlotte came out of the quarter break with a perfectly executed alley-oop from Alex Gent to John Gamble to push the Tarpons’ lead to its biggest point, 50-39. But Gamble drew a technical with his celebration and Port Charlotte responded with a 9-1 run that closed the gap to 51-48 with 4:43 to play.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio called the stretch a learning experience.
“I thought we did a great job of executing the play right out in the fourth quarter and then we get a technical right behind it,” he said. “We’ve got to learn from it. We go from an all-time high – great execution, they did an awesome job – to a (9-1) run right after that. A simple little play can turn games around.”
If that was the sequence that turned the game on its ear, the sequence that followed a timeout with 2:15 to go was the game’s defining moment.
Trailing 53-50, Port Charlotte came up empty on three consecutive possessions, turning the ball over twice and rushing a shot. Charlotte converted each instance into points to take a 58-50 lead with 42 seconds to play.
“We made some plays at the end,” Massolio said. “We did the things down the stretch that we needed to.”
Carroll finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, both game highs. His best stretch came midway through the third quarter after Port Charlotte had knotted the game at 32-32. Carroll scored 12 of Charlotte’s next 16 points to send the Tarpons into the fourth quarter with a 48-39 lead.
D.J. Woods scored 9 of his 12 points in the first quarter for Charlotte, which improved to 5-2 on the season.
Port Charlotte (4-1) was paced by Alex Perry’s 16 points. Logan Rogers added 12. Charlotte outrebounded Port Charlotte 24-15, and both committed 17 turnovers.
“We had our opportunity and a couple of turnovers here or there, maybe an offensive rebound here or there, it goes our way,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “With two minutes to go it’s 53-50 and we’ve got the ball, then we turn it over. That being said, the kids aren’t trying to turn it over. When it happens, you tip your hat to the other team.
“You've got to say Port Charlotte isn’t too bad, after all,” Rhoten added. “They play hard. I’m pleased with that.”
Afterward, Rhoten found Carroll in the Charlotte gym and congratulated the Florida Atlantic-bound player on his recent signing.
“Coach Kip, I really love him. He’s a great and humble coach,” Carroll said. “Honestly, he and Coach Massolio are the two best coaches in Southwest Florida because they care about their guys so much. Props to Coach Kip. He has created a good foundation for his team. They’re just a fun team to play against.”
