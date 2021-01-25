The nation’s third-ranked team had the Tarpons on the line, but for three quarters couldn’t reel them in.
IMG Academy led consistently on Monday night at Charlotte, but every time the highly touted Ascenders pushed their lead into double digits, the Tarpons stubbornly closed the gap.
That’s the primary takeaway from Charlotte’s eventual 73-53 defeat, which capped a remarkable stretch of three games in four days against the state’s – and the nation’s – best.
“It’s just a great learning experience,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “I think we learned a lot from this and we need to take a lot from what we learned and grow with it.”
What Charlotte (13-7) learned from the three hard-fought losses to Orlando Christian Prep, Bishop McLaughlin and IMG was that it had the ability to hang with elite opponents and perhaps defeat them if they can clean up their own play.
Case in point: Charlotte trailed just 15-11 after the first quarter when Tre Carroll went to the line to shoot a bonus. He missed the front end, but Charlotte promptly got the ball back and missed a second opportunity when they mishandled a lob.
“You’ve got to make points; against good teams you’ve got to make points and you’ve got to make plays,” Massolio said.
IMG (15-2) led 35-25 at halftime, but Charlotte kept trading baskets with the Ascenders coming out of the break and when DJ Woods buried a 3-pointer with 5:02 to go in the period, Charlotte had pulled within 41-34.
It was still just an eight-point game, 53-45, at the start of the fourth quarter, but IMG finally managed to put together a run and pull away. The Ascenders scored the first 12 points of the quarter and by the time Carroll converted an old-fashioned three-point play, the deficit had ballooned to 65-48. A short while later, both teams began subbing out players and ran out the clock.
Carroll led the Tarpons with 16 points, 10 coming in the third quarter. John Gamble added 14, 10 coming in the first half.
“I thought we did a great job with the game plan today against them and it was successful at times,” Massolio said. “We still got beat by 20 by a really good basketball team but again, I’m not upset one bit at our effort. I thought we came in and battled. We didn’t lay down at any time. A couple of things here or there and it could have been a closer game.”
Gamble’s production has been on an uptick lately. He credited the rugged stretch of games – beginning earlier this month – for helping him and Carroll get on the same page.
“We had a little off-time because he was always shooting and scoring and stuff and that wasn’t a problem for me, but we weren’t using each other we were always just going one-on-one,” Gamble said. “Now that we’re using each other, it’s just a better scoring game for both of us.”
The morale of the story: Play as a team.
“Not many high school teams can play the top teams in the country and us being able to keep in the game with them for long stretches just really helps us come together and play as a team and be unselfish,” Carroll said. “We truly believe we can beat these teams and we had a good chance at it tonight.”
Charlotte will play host to North Port on Wednesday before traveling to rival Port Charlotte on Friday.
Charlotte girls 71, Barron Collier 39
The Tarpons blew open a four-point game with a dominant second-half performance to win going away.
D’Yanis Jimenez and Ary Hicks triggered a 13-2 run to open the third quarter that turned a 33-29 edge into a 46-31 advantage.
“Our team has done a great job of making halftime adjustments and doing what we have to do to get into our flow,” Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson said.
The Cougars entered the game with a 17-5 record and looked like a mirror image of the Tarpons throughout a frenetic first half before Charlotte’s relentless defense wore them down.
“They’re a great program and their teams are very disciplined. They ran their stuff to a T,” Stephenson said. “We’re used to teams playing us and just throwing up quick shots, but they got the shots they wanted to get. So we had to lock in defensively.”
Hicks finished with 22 points. Bella Desjardins had 11 points while Jimenez and Kristin Lowers each added 10 as Charlotte improved to 15-2 on the season. The Tarpons will turn around and play host to St. Stephens Episcopal on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.