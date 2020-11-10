Charlotte High’s first-round football playoff game against East Lee County has been moved to Tarpon Stadium after East Lee officials determined the school’s field would not be ready in time for Friday’s game.
According to Charlotte High athletics director Brian Nolan, East Lee said its field had received 12 inches of rain since the weekend as well as 3 inches on Tuesday.
With more rain expected this week, moving the game to Punta Gorda was the best option.
“Our field drains tremendously and we have experience hosting playoff games,” Nolan said in a text.
Charlotte enters the game with a 5-2 record and coming off an unexpected bye week when the regular season finale against North Port was canceled when the Bobcats ended their season early. East Lee County is 0-8.
Kickoff remains set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $8 with $5 parking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.