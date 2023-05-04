McCAUGHEY SIGNS: Alanna McCaughey is joined by the Charlotte volleyball coaching staff after she signed her letter of intent to play for State College of Florida next season. The defensive specialist and libero will be joining former area standouts Haylee Rhoads (North Port) and Kendall Steinert (Lemon Bay) on the Manatees squad.
PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte seniors Brayan Augustin and Avant Harris will be taking their friendly long jump rivalry to the Class 3A state meet later this month.
In a dramatic showdown during Thursday’s Region 3A-3 meet at Charlotte High, Augustin nipped Harris by a mere 1.5 inches to win the event. In meters, Augustin edged Harris 7.03 to 6.99.
The duo spearheaded the Charlotte boys’ fifth-place team effort. The Tarpon girls came in eighth.
Augustin also finished fourth in the high jump with a leap of 1.82 meters and helped the 400-meter relay team qualify for state with a time of 41.50 seconds.
Cael Newton was the other automatic state qualifier from the boys’ side, thanks to his second-place javelin throw of 50.73 meters.
Other Tarpon boys to reach the medal stand on Thursday were Trenton Curliss (6th, javelin), Casey Wood (3rd, shot put), Aarontae Wesley (5th, 100) as well as the 1600 relay (6th) and 3200 relay (8th).
On the girls’ side, Chana Houston and Leah Hunnius earned state bids with second-place finishes. Houston was runner-up in the high jump with a leap of 1.52 meters while Hunnius was second in the pole vault after clearing 3.15 meters.
Other Charlotte medalists were Faith Hessinger (7th, pole vault), Gianna Hutto (7th, long jump), Adaora Edeoga (7th, discus; 7th, shot put), Sidney Roots (5th, javelin; 8th, shot put), Adriana Iorfida (8th, 400 hurdles), Ava Taylor (4th, 1600) and the 3200 relay team (8th).
Port Charlotte had a trio of medalists: Lucas Van Scoy (4th, 1600), Ashley McKenzie (6th, 400) and Katrina Machado (5th, 1600).
A small number of at-large qualifiers for the state meet will be determined at a later date.
BASEBALL
Out-of-Door 5, Imagine 2: At Sarasota, the Sharks erased a two-run deficit to knot the game at 2-2, but the perennial state-contending Thunder pulled away to take the District 2A-11 title.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Joseph Standford came to the plate with two outs and RJ Cooper on second following a one-out double. Standford laced a single to right, bringing home Cooper. Jacob Lombard worked a full-count walk to keep the inning alive, then Hunter Call roped another single to right to score Standford and knot the game at 2-2.
Imagine would only manage one more hit the rest of the way as the Thunder got the win.
Alexis Pereira pitched well in defeat, permitting just four hits. Four walks combined with three Imagine errors led to two unearned Thunder runs.
SOFTBALL
Hardee 4, Lemon Bay 0: At Wauchula, the Manta Rays’ bats were silenced by Hardee ace Kaitlyn Duquette as the Wildcats took the District 4A-11 title.
Zoey Mills started for Lemon Bay and struggled with her command, but kept the Mantas within striking distance. In four innings, she allowed just one run on one hit, but walked five.
That run would be all Hardee needed as Duquette dominated in the circle. A second-inning single by Mills would be the only hit Duquette allowed while striking out 10.
