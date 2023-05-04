McCaughey signs

McCAUGHEY SIGNS: Alanna McCaughey is joined by the Charlotte volleyball coaching staff after she signed her letter of intent to play for State College of Florida next season. The defensive specialist and libero will be joining former area standouts Haylee Rhoads (North Port) and Kendall Steinert (Lemon Bay) on the Manatees squad.

PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte seniors Brayan Augustin and Avant Harris will be taking their friendly long jump rivalry to the Class 3A state meet later this month.

In a dramatic showdown during Thursday’s Region 3A-3 meet at Charlotte High, Augustin nipped Harris by a mere 1.5 inches to win the event. In meters, Augustin edged Harris 7.03 to 6.99.


   
