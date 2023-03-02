1DXL7946.JPG

Blaine Taranto looks toward an official during his opening round match against Viera's Luke Agcaoili on Thursday during the state wrestling championships at Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Arena. Taranto won in a tech fall, 15-0.

Of the 33 wrestlers area schools sent to this weeks’ state wrestling championships, 28 remain in contention following opening day at Kissimmee’s Silver Spurs Arena.

Of those 28 still wrestling, 21 remain in contention for a state title. Lemon Bay advanced nine of its 10 wrestlers – eight boys and Giovanna Capolla – to the Class 1A quarterfinals while Charlotte advanced six of its 10 representatives to the Class 2A quarterfinals.


