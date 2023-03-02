Of the 33 wrestlers area schools sent to this weeks’ state wrestling championships, 28 remain in contention following opening day at Kissimmee’s Silver Spurs Arena.
Of those 28 still wrestling, 21 remain in contention for a state title. Lemon Bay advanced nine of its 10 wrestlers – eight boys and Giovanna Capolla – to the Class 1A quarterfinals while Charlotte advanced six of its 10 representatives to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Friday’s action will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals rounds, in addition to the remaining rounds of consolation, leading up to Saturday’s placement matches.
Championship matches are slated to begin at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Here’s a look at how the area wrestlers fared on Thursday:
GIRLS
CHARLOTTE: Iyonna Ross lost her first-round match at 115, but came back with a pin for a win in the first round of consolation.
LEMON BAY: Giovanna Capolla (135) won her first-round match on Thursday.
NORTH PORT: Solana McCaughen (125) forfeited.
PORT CHARLOTTE: Gabriella Mitchell (120) lost both of her matches on Thursday. … Mya Bolden (145) lost her first match but won by pin in the first round of consolation. … Lily McGregor (155) lost both of her matches.
BOYS
CHARLOTTE: Matthew Schuler (106), Camren French (113), Kaiden Ballinger (120), Nathaniel Box (195), Cael Newton (220) and Nikko Frattarelli (285) all won their opening round matches. … Eric Clary (126), James Baltutis and Jett McCauley lost their first-round matches but each won by pin in the first round of consolation. … Luke Davis (138) forfeited.
LEMON BAY: Jack Oliver (113), Logan Kelly (120), Brycen Warren (126), Justin Brady (138), Nick Sheets (160), Koen Hoffman (170), Chase Alden (182) and Ben Arnett (220) all won their first-round matches. … Bryan Ashcraft (132) lost both of his matches.
NORTH PORT: Austin Nappi (126) and Dominic Joyce (182) won their first-round matches. … Carmichael Gonzalez lost his first-round match but won by pin in the first round of consolation.
PORT CHARLOTTE: Tyler Rodriguez (152) and Vincent Chavez (285) won their first-round matches. … Derek Pinedo (138) lost both of his matches.
VENICE: Kase Hopper (106) and Blaine Taranto (120) won their first-round matches.
BASEBALL
Sarasota 2, North Port 0: At Sarasota, Colyn Sowers pitched well but the Bobcats’ offense could only muster three hits.
Sowers went the distance, allowing just two hits and two walks. Both runs he allowed were unearned. He also struck out four.
North Port moved to 3-2 on the season and will return home Monday to face Barron Collier.
Jesuit 5, Venice 1: At Tampa, Jesuit nibbled away at Venice through the middle innings of the game to pull away for the win.
Jesuit scored solo runs in the second, third and fifth innings, sandwiched around a two-run fourth, to build a 5-0 lead against three Venice pitchers.
Venice got its lone run in the top of the sixth when pinch runner Evan Ellsworth scored on an infield single by Jon Embury. Ellsworth was running for Hunter Possehl, who reached base with a leadoff walk.
Venice dropped to 2-3 with the loss and returns home Monday to play Braden River.
SOFTBALL
Lakewood Ranch 16, Charlotte 2: At Bradenton, the homestanding Mustangs struck for four runs in the first and six more in the second to pull away from the Tarpons.
Charlotte got both of its runs in the third. Jasmine Jones led off with a single, moved to second on a passed ball, third on Amber Chumley single, then scored on another passed ball. After Lexi Fitzgerald singled to move Chumbley to third, Chumley scored while Fitzgerald drew Lakewood Ranch’s defense into a rundown.
The Tarpons (3-2) will play host to Port Charlotte on Monday.
Parrish Community 10, Venice 0: At Parrish, previously unbeaten Venice found itself on the wrong end of a no-hitter on Thursday. Isabella Vega struck out 12 and walked none, facing the minimum in six innings.
Venice (2-1) will travel to Braden River on Tuesday before returning home to face Riverview on March 10.
North Port 7, Gateway Charter 0: At Fort Myers, Jewelie Vanderkous recorded strikeouts on 20 of a possible 21 outs Thursday evening as the Bobcats shut out Gateway Charter.
Vanderkous also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run homer and three runs batted in.
Kaitlin Kohlenberg also had a pair of hits for North Port, which improved to 3-1 with the win. The Bobcats will stay on the road for their next two games, visiting Island Coast on Monday and Sarasota on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lemon Bay 6, Cardinal Mooney 1: At Englewood, Lemon Bay swept their singles matches against visiting Cardinal Mooney on Thursday afternoon. Parker Zautcke, Rosey Lowder, Avery Shirley and Alaina Maday won their matches in straight sets while No. 5 singles player Mercedes Roesler outlasted Roselynn Wagner 7-5, 3-6 (10-6).
Zautcke and Lowder won their No. 1 doubles match by an 8-1 score.
Lemon Bay has rattled off five team wins since beginning the season 0-2. The Mantas will return to action on Tuesday at Sebring.
