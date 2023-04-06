Lemon Bay’s boys and girls tennis teams closed out their regular seasons with dominating victories over visiting North Port on Thursday afternoon.

Playing pro sets, the Manta Ray boys swept the Bobcats, 7-0. The five singles players lost just six games, with half of those coming during No. 5 singles player Logan McGinty’s 8-3 win. No. 1 Steve Ethier, No. 3 Billy Rand and No. 4 Gray Lowder each won their matches by an 8-1 count, while Hunter Andres swept his opponent, 8-0.


   
