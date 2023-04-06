Lemon Bay’s boys and girls tennis teams closed out their regular seasons with dominating victories over visiting North Port on Thursday afternoon.
Playing pro sets, the Manta Ray boys swept the Bobcats, 7-0. The five singles players lost just six games, with half of those coming during No. 5 singles player Logan McGinty’s 8-3 win. No. 1 Steve Ethier, No. 3 Billy Rand and No. 4 Gray Lowder each won their matches by an 8-1 count, while Hunter Andres swept his opponent, 8-0.
Lemon Bay’s two doubles teams blanked their North Port counterparts, as well, with Ethier and Rand taking the No. 1 match while Lowder and Caleb Hutcherson teamed up at No. 2.
On the girls’ side, Lemon Bay defeated North Port, 6-1. No. 1 Parker Zautcke and No. 4 Alaina Maday won their matches, 8-0. No. 3 Avery Shirley doubled up her opponent, 8-4 while Mercedes Roesler outlasted North Port’s Abigail Ramirez, 8-6.
Radmila Djurich gave the Bobcats a win by taking No. 2 singles, 8-3.
Zautcke and Rosey Lowder won their No. 1 doubles match, 8-2, while Shirley and Maday took the No. 2 doubles match, 8-4.
Next up for both teams is district play next week.
BASEBALL
Island Coast 15, Charlotte 8: At Cape Coral, the Tarpons greatly improved their offensive effort over their first meeting with the Gators, but still came up on the short end.
Just 15 days ago, Island Coast came to Punta Gorda and smacked Charlotte, 17-3. This time around, the Tarpons jumped ahead 5-0 before the Gators regrouped and took control with nine runs in their half of the third inning.
Leading 1-0 entering the third inning, Braddock Marshall and Justin McQueen led off with singles. With one out, Tyler Waterhouse singled to left, bringing home Marshall. Frank Planer was hit by a pitch to load the bases, then with two outs, Charlotte scored again on a balk before Clay Hayse’s grounder to second ate up the Island Coast second baseman and allowed two runs to score.
After Island Coast roared back with its big inning, Charlotte closed the gap to 9-8 with a three-run fourth.
Aiden Hardy opened the inning with a double to left, Marshall brought him home with a single and advanced to third on an error. McQueen’s sacrifice fly brought Marshall home.
Dylan Klossner then singled and Waterhouse was hit by a pitch. After another balk, Jacob Evak singled to bring in Klossner.
Island Coast nudged its edge to 10-8 in the bottom of the fourth, then gained some breathing room with a four-run fifth.
Charlotte collected 12 hits, including three by Marshall and two each by McQueen, Klossner and Hardy. The Tarpons fell to 5-10 with the loss heading into tonight’s home date against Port Charlotte.
Lemon Bay 15, Southeast 0: At Bradenton, the Manta Rays made quick work of the overmatched Seminoles.
Lemon Bay (13-4) amassed 11 hits, including a pair of doubles by Noah Hale. Wyatt Bush and Michael Patrick each drove in three runs. The Mantas also stole seven bases.
Mayson Roberts and David Kraft combined on the four-inning shutout, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four.
The two teams will meet again in Englewood on Wednesday.
Imagine 15, Bayshore 0: At Bradenton, the Sharks blew a 4-0 game wide open with an eight-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Imagine had just nine hits but drew eight walks and took advantage of six Bayshore errors. Shalom Carrasquillo had Imagine’s only extra-base hit, a double.
Josh Lombard cruised through five innings on the mound, scattering a pair of hits and a walk while striking out 11.
The Sharks improved to 9-6 on the season heading into Wednesday’s road trip to Port Charlotte.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte 6, Barron Collier 5: At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons shook off Wednesday’s loss at Bishop Verot by picking up a walk-off victory against the visiting Cougars.
With the game tied 5-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, Mia Flores worked a one-out walk. Josalin Abel followed with a walk of her own.
The Tarpons turned to small ball with Arista Turner dropping a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners and the Cougars countered by intentionally walking Jasmine Jones to load the bases and set up a double-play opportunity.
Amber Chumley made Barron Collier pay with a single to the left side of the infield, bringing Flores home with the winning run.
It was Chumley’s second hit of the night for a Tarpons team that mustered just four hits in all.
Charlotte fell in a 5-1 hole before mounting a four-run rally in the fifth to knot the game at 5-5. The Tarpons did all their damage with no hits. Relying on two walks and two hit batsmen, scoring on a walk, a wild pitch, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice bunt.
Charlotte improved to 14-4 with the win and will play host to North Port on Monday.
Lemon Bay 7, Lake Placid 1: At Lake Placid, the Manta Rays broke open a 2-0 game with a four-run third inning to defeat the Dragons.
Mackenzie Vaughan collected three hits, including a double, driving in a pair of runs. Zoey Mills, Nyah Carson and Abby Matheny each had a pair of hits, including a triple for Matheny and double for Mills.
In the circle, Mills cruised, going seven innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out nine.
The win improves the Manta Rays to 9-4 on the season heading into Tuesday’s game against Ida Baker.
Bishop Verot 3, Venice 0: At Venice, one night after halting Charlotte’s winning streak, the visiting Vikings silenced Venice.
Layne Preece struggled with her control, but avoided major damage despite allowing three runs on five hits and five walks.
Bishop Verot’s Sarah Yamrick dominated in the circle, scattering four hits and striking out 12.
Venice fell to 8-7 on the season and will seek a return to the win column on Tuesday at Charlotte.
Sebring 10, Port Charlotte 0: At Port Charlotte, the Pirates committed 10 errors in falling behind 10-0 after four innings.
Just three of the runs were earned against Pirates starter, Gia Greaves.
Port Charlotte mustered just one hit against Sebring’s Marissa Wilkinson, who struck out 11.
The Pirates slipped to 1-12 on the season with their ninth consecutive loss and will try to find the win column on Monday against visiting DeSoto County.
