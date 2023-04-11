ENGLEWOOD – When it comes to tennis, the goal at Lemon Bay exists two weeks beyond the district championship.
At the Englewood Recreation Center tennis courts Tuesday morning, the Manta Rays’ girls team was making a meal out of their District 2A-11 competition.
“We were really coming for this one; we were seeded No. 1 in every division but one,” Manta Rays girls coach Darrell Roach said. “So, we knew.”
Meanwhile over at the high school courts, the boys team played with a similar swagger. With only Hardee posing much of a district threat, the experienced Mantas were making quick work of their district field.
“We knew we were going to do pretty well,” Mantas boys coach Seamus McCarthy said. “We played Hardee earlier in the season and did pretty well against them and from the teams they’ve played that we haven’t played, they’ve done very well against them.
“So we knew.”
When the last serves were dealt, both Manta Rays teams totaled a perfect 21 points, each sweeping their respective brackets and sending their No. 1 singles players and No. 1 doubles duos directly to the state championship tournament.
The two teams will move on to Tuesday’s first round of regionals against District 2A-12’s runners-up.
A year ago, Lemon Bay reached the regional finals before falling to Bishop Verot. The Vikings dropped to Class 1A this season, seemingly opening a window for the Mantas to advance. At the time Lemon Bay was succumbing to the Vikings, Parker Zautcke was looking on, unable to assist.
Then a junior, Zautcke had moved to the area from Chicago in time for the spring semester, but since tennis was played during the fall at her former school, she was ineligible to join the Mantas.
This year as the undisputed No. 1 singles player for Lemon Bay, Zautcke dispatched Booker’s Mia Dickey 6-0, 6-2 to punch her state ticket.
The rest of the Mantas’ singles players followed suit. Rosey Lowder won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1. Avery Shirley finished before everyone else at No. 3, defeating DeSoto County’s Brooke Zolkos, 6-1, 6-1. Alaina Maday practically walked off the court at the same time as Shirley, winning her No. 4 match, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 5, Mercedes Roesler fought her way past DeSoto County’s undefeated Vanessa Villafuerte 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Lowder and Zautcke had to work for their No. 1 doubles state berth. Booker’s Mia Dickey and Lesa Snipes-Williams pushed the Mantas duo to a tiebreaker before Lowder and Zautcke prevailed, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-4).
Maday and Shirley knocked off DeSoto’s tandem of Zolkos and Villafuerte, 6-1, 6-1.
DeSoto County and Booker tied for second behind Lemon Bay and will have to play each other for the second team berth to next week’s Region 2A-6 semifinals.
On the boys’ side, Mantas ace Stevie Ethier coasted to a 6-1, 6-1 victory to propel himself into the state bracket. Later, he teamed up with Hunter Andres to do the same at No. 1 doubles as the duo won, 6-1, 6-2.
Andres won his No. 2 singles bracket with a 6-1, 6-0 performance in the final. Billy Rand took No. 3 by a 6-2, 6-1 count. Gray Lowder won No. 4, 6-1, 6-1, and Caleb Hutcherson rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
Rand and Lowder completed the district sweep with a lengthy, 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2) win at No. 2 doubles.
All seven of Lemon Bay’s title opponents hailed from Hardee, which easily slotted in as the district runner-up. Both move on to Tuesday’s Region 2A-6 semifinals.
If the names look familiar, it’s because the Mantas are fielding the same group that advanced to the state tournament a year ago.
“That is our expectation, to kind of do a repeat,” McCarthy said. “With Bishop Verot gone, it gives us a little better chance, but the expectation is to pull a repeat and get our guys back to state as a team.”
Both Manta teams will play host to an opponent to be determined at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the Region 2A-6 semifinals.
BASEBALL
Calvary Christian 4, Venice 0: At Venice, the Indians couldn’t get anything going against the state’s No. 12 team.
Arkansas-bound pitcher Hunter Dietz flummoxed Venice for six innings, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out nine to pick up the win. Trent Adrian opened for Venice and ran into trouble during a decisive, three-run third inning.
Hunter Possehl gave up another run in the fourth, but the Venice staff settled in after that. Possehl, Peter Liakakos and Ely Houston finished with three, quiet innings.
Nick Dunn went 2-for-3 with a double for Venice, which fell to 10-9 on the season. The Indians will be back in action on Thursday at Out-of-Door.
Parrish Community 1, Charlotte 0: At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons came out on the wrong side of a pitcher’s duel against Class 5A’s ninth-ranked team.
Parrish pushed across the game’s lone run against Charlotte starter Dalton Hill by stringing together three singles. Hill went six innings, allowing just six hits, all singles, while walking one and fanning four. Dylan Kowalewski pitched a scoreless seventh.
Parrish’s Troy Guthrie, a junior already committed to Florida Gulf Coast, went the distance, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Charlotte fell to 6-12 ahead of Friday’s home date with Lemon Bay.
Hardee 3, DeSoto County 1: At Wauchula, the Bulldogs held a brief 1-0 lead before their oldest rival retaliated for the win.
Corbin Gilmore pitched well early on, allowing just one hit while working around some walks during the game’s first four innings.
Hardee got to him for two runs in the bottom of the fifth after DeSoto had scored the game’s first run on an error. The Wildcats tacked on an unearned insurance run in the sixth.
Jace Kellogg had a double for the Bulldogs (5-12), who will travel to Cypress Lake on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Sebring 7, Port Charlotte 0: At Sebring, the Pirates fell to 1-14 on the season after being shut out by the Blue Streaks for the second time in a week.
The Pirates will travel to Oasis on Thursday.
Fort Myers 16, North Port 1: At North Port just one day after their big win at Charlotte, the Bobcats were routed by the visiting Green Wave.
Fort Myers struck for five runs in the second inning and sixth in the fourth to pull away for a five-inning victory.
Errors played a primary role in the verdict. North Port committed seven, leading to 12 unearned runs.
North Port (8-7) will look to get back on track Thursday at home against Island Coast.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.