The Pirates’ do-it-all point guard grew up studying NBA start Ja Morant. He then emulated the MVP candidate with a Sun Preps Player of the Week-worthy performance in two big games against Venice and rival Charlotte.
The sophomore dropped a career-high 22 points to open last week as Port Charlotte went on the road overwhelmed Venice, 64-42.
That set the table for his table-setting on Friday against the Peace River rival Tarpons. He scored 15 points and dished five assists as the Pirates pulled away for a 55-42 victory.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak in the series for the Pirates.
KAMIE ELLIS
Charlotte basketball, freshman
In the girls’ installment of the Peace River rivalry this past week, the Tarpons’ newcomer announced her presence with authority.
In that game on Thursday night, Ellis was particularly lethal just after halftime. After totaling 15 points through the first two quarters, Ellis came out of the break scoring 8 of Charlotte’s first 10 points of the third quarter, opening up breathing room for what would be a 62-40 victory.
That outstanding performance came on the heels of an 11-point, 9-steal outing against Riverview on Tuesday.
She closed out her week on Saturday at the Shark Shootout with 16 points in a loss to Westminster.
