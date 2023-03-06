At this past weekend's FHSAA state wrestling championships, Coppola came within a heartbeat of vying for a state title.
Competing in the 135-pound bracket, Coppola opened action on Thursday with an 8-1 decision over Lincoln's Holly Sanders. On Friday, she edged Grisbet Guzman (South Lake) in an ultimate tiebreaker, 4-2, to reach the semifinals. There, she lost to eventually state runner-up, Lucy Maris (Satellite).
Undeterred, Coppola on Saturday dispatched Isabella Tolentino (East River) with a second-period pin to reach the third-place match, where her run ended with a third-period fall against Clay's Aubrianna Apple.
Her fourth-place finish was the best among the area girls at this year's state meet.
CAEL NEWTON
Charlotte wrestling, senior
Newton was determined to go out with a bang during his final trip to the FHSAA state wrestling championships.
He did just that.
A matchup nightmare for almost anyone he faces in the 220-pound weight class, the Tarpon senior was the area's lone state champion. He demolished New Smyrna Beach's Dylon York with a pin 1:48 into the first period of the title match.
Newton began his campaign of terror on Thursday, pinning Clay's Kedtric Wilboun in just 43 seconds. Friday, he defeated Donnell McCray (Jones) with a third-period fall, then in the semifinals, he kept Cassidy Grubbs (Pasco) at arm's length for a 7-4 decision.
Saturday, after pinning York, Newton waved to the Charlotte faithful in the Silver Spurs Arena stands, then lofted Tarpons coach Evan Robinson onto his shoulders and ran off the mat to celebrate.
