Despite being just a sophomore, Lucas has stepped up as the team’s innings-eater, leading the staff with 20.1 innings pitched entering this week.
He was on the bump when Venice knocked off district rival and previously unbeaten Sarasota, 1-0, on March 9. Most recently, he tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven as Venice defeated Out-of-Door Academy this past Saturday on the team’s annual Veterans’ Appreciation Night.
Though he is not known for his bat, Lucas also had a productive week at the plate. In a 15-4 win against Riverview on Friday, Lucas collected a double and three runs batted in. He took on the opener role on the mound in that game, tossing a scoreless first inning.
LEXI FITZGERALD
Charlotte softball, junior
Imagine going 11 for 22 over a six-game span and actually lowering your batting average.
That’s the case for Charlotte’s hot-hitting third baseman.
In leading the Tarpons to a 5-1 record this past week, including a 3-1 run through a tournament in Ocala, Fitzgerald collected those 11 hits, which included two doubles and a triple, scored nine runs and drove in five as her batting average, ahem … dropped … to .512. She leads the team with six doubles and is tied for the lead with two triples.
A brief pair of honorable mentions to teammates Faith Wharton and Amber Chumley. Wharton had a pair of home runs during the past week while Chumley had four doubles and a home run of her own.
All in all, it was a great week for Tarpons softball.
