BLUCK, Patrick

Patrick Bluck, Charlotte girls soccer coach

PUNTA GORDA – Patrick Bluck grew up a Tarpon, played sports as a Tarpon, and now he's going to coach a group of Tarpons at the same time he's teaching them art.

Bluck has been named the new girls soccer coach at Charlotte High School, replacing Amanda Carr, who left after coaching the Lady Tarpons for seven years, the last of which being the most successful season in recent memory.


