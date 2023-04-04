PUNTA GORDA – Patrick Bluck grew up a Tarpon, played sports as a Tarpon, and now he's going to coach a group of Tarpons at the same time he's teaching them art.
Bluck has been named the new girls soccer coach at Charlotte High School, replacing Amanda Carr, who left after coaching the Lady Tarpons for seven years, the last of which being the most successful season in recent memory.
"I'm going to try to come in and we're going to try to have a fun time, create a family environment, and be as effective as possible," Bluck said. "That's going to be my blanket statement over the whole program."
Bluck was born in Bermuda and moved to Southwest Florida at age six. He went to Deep Creek Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle and Charlotte High schools.
Bluck played four years for the boys soccer program, three on varsity, and was a member of the student government, before graduating in 2015 and moving on to South Florida, where he earned a degree in finance and a minor in mass communication.
So, how did he become an art teacher?
"I realized after graduating I didn't want to be in finance. I applied for a temporary teaching certificate, came back here and got a long-term position as an art teacher and I'm in my third year," Bluck said.
As a student, Bluck had art class with the Renee Massolio, the late wife of current Tarpons athletic director Tom Massolio. He filled in for her while she battled cancer and took over full-time when she passed away.
When Bluck came back to Charlotte High, he was also asked by Carr to be the junior varsity girls soccer coach, which he did for three years, and also served as an assistant for the varsity.
After this season, when Carr left, Bluck was interviewed for the job and was hired last week.
"Tom Massolio expressed his want for a program that does year-round stuff, off-season workouts and team building, which is what we will be focusing on," Bluck said. "We want a nice team environment and get results."
Massolio said what really sold him on Bluck was his energy and willingness to work during the summer with the kids.
"I really like Patrick's enthusiasm toward the program. He brings more to the table and his willingness to make the program even more than what it is already," Massolio said. "The fact he's an alumnus with soccer experience and he's in the building really helps create better relationships with the kids."
Bluck will take over a program that is in pretty good shape. Coming off a 10-2-1 season, the Tarpons had one of their best seasons ever, dampened by a "one and done" in districts that cost them a regional berth.
With only two seniors graduating, along with a successful JV program and middle school program that will send some kids their way next season, there is certainly an opportunity to have another successful season in 2023-24.
Bluck said it isn't as though they built a pipeline for success like some programs do. It just kind of happened organically.
"We had some people move into town, or we had the timing of some people coming in," Bluck said. "Last year we had a lot of solid freshmen. It wasn't a plan we had. The stars aligned and we turned out to have some really talented girls."
The bulk of the team will be sophomores and juniors, with only four seniors. Kamila Pena shined at midfield as a freshman, as did defender Hanna Hall and her sophomore sister, Ava, a striker. Sidney Rootz, a ball hawk, will provide senior leadership.
"I'm really looking forward to it. We have the tools to have two successful teams and a team that can challenge for anything," Bluck said. "We're going to have an arsenal."
