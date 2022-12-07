PUNTA GORDA – Basketball fans filed into the Wally Keller Gymnasium on Wednesday to get a look at one of the most talked-about basketball players in the country.
He is Olivier Rioux, who is 7-foot-6 and has been named the World's Tallest Teenager by the Guinness Book of World Records.
On this night, Rioux wasn't much of a factor. However, a slightly less talked-about player who also has a great future, was.
Gerard O'Keefe scored a game-high 20 points to lead three players in double figures for the IMG Blue squad as they broke open the game in the second half and cruised to a 71-48 win over Charlotte.
Rioux, who came in averaging about 14 points and 10 rebounds per game, never really got it going, and had to come out midway through the third quarter when he twisted his ankle on a wet spot on the floor.
But with fellow junior O'Keefe – who has received interest from Vanderbilt and other schools – able to hit from all spots on the floor, the Blue Ascenders were never in any real danger.
IMG (4-2) led 32-24 at the half before starting the second half on an 11-0 run that broke the game open. O'Keefe took things over before turning it to the bench in the fourth quarter.
Jeremy Schiller, Blue coach, said Rioux sat as a precaution, since IMG had built a good lead by that point.
"Olivier has been a very productive player for us and Charlotte is such a tough team there will be moments where it's hard to guard someone who's six-three and not six-seven like he's used to," Schiller said.
Charlotte (2-3) was led by John Gamble with 19 points and Jordan Attia with 12. Tarpons coach Mike Williams said the idea of playing these teams in December is to be ready for the big games in February and March.
"This is a good team, it's not their second team for nothing. Jeremy Schiller does a great job and I knew this would be a dogfight," Williams said. "We don't have a cupcake schedule, and this goes to show it."
As for Rioux, Williams said he was very tall, and good.
"They did a good job using him to their advantage and that's what you should do with a man that size," Williams said.
