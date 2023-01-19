PUNTA GORDA – Some soccer teams can shift into gear when the time calls for it.
Others, like DeSoto County, peel out, do donuts and keep the pedal to the metal from start to finish.
The Bulldogs used their aggressive, high-speed style to maximum advantage on Thursday night at Charlotte, downing the Tarpons 4-0 with a relentless, second-half assault.
The Bulldogs’ collective speed and endurance has even surprised their head coach on occasion this season.
“As much as I think they’re going to get tired, my guys, they don’t stop,” Fernando Zepeda said. “They’re so fast and just so young.”
Zepeda said it has taken some time to unlock the Bulldogs’ scoring potential because, despite their speed, they have not always been willing to be aggressive and take on defenders one-on-one.
Judging by Thursday’s action, that concern is in the past. DeSoto County turned a taut, 1-0 affair into a blowout following the second-half water break with an avalanche of scoring. Junior Jonathan Gutierrez drilled a pair of goals to build on senior Joan Gomez’s first-half strike, then sophomore striker Andri Vargas capped the scoring late in the action.
“It’s a good team, a good squad,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “To be honest, I think if a couple of things go our way in the first half, we might have even been in the lead, but in the second half, we just didn’t have anything left toward the end there. The second goal was kind of a deflator.”
The Bulldogs were coming off string of strong outings when they fell flat last week in a pair of contests. First, a late goal at North Port sent the Bulldogs to a 1-0 loss. A day later, they couldn’t get anything done in a 0-0 tie with Hardee, a team they had defeated 8-0 just seven days earlier.
Zepeda said the Bulldogs were taking some shots, but they were just not going in. Still, he sought to motivate the team into being more aggressive during this final week before the postseason. A 2-0 win against Lemon Bay got the ball rolling and they kept running downhill Thursday at Charlotte.
“I tell them to keep sprinting, keep sending the ball, keep shooting. That’s the biggest thing,” Zepeda said. “I wish they would take a lot more shots. I tell them that what happened tonight is the result of a lot of shots. We can’t make goals if we don’t shoot.”
Where this year’s 12-3-2 squad stands apart from last year’s Final Four team is balance. Where last year’s team put the ball on the foot of Sun Player of the Year JJ Buenrostro and let him create, this year’s team spreads it around.
“We spread out the goals evenly,” Zepeda said. “Last year, was a lot of great ball control and a lot of great set pieces, stuff like that. This season, we kill them on the speed and stamina because they don’t stop. That’s big.”
DeSoto will seek to carry their momentum through Friday’s season finale against Booker.
The loss finished Charlotte’s regular season at 12-6, but Winkler said there were positives to take from Thursday’s game and apply to the postseason.
“We were missing a key component tonight and we attacked, we had two really good opportunities to score,” he said, referring to a player's absence due to a prior club soccer commitment. “We missed a penalty kick, but we were in control defensively there for a while and were playing pretty sound, solid soccer.”
Winkler highlighted the play of the Tarpons’ back four and the young midfielders.
“Our midfield looked a little more organized,” he said. “Getting them to just kind of play where they are supposed to be is a bright spot for us.”
