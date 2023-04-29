Charlotte and Lemon Bay have boasted two of the more successful boys weightlifting programs in recent times, but each found themselves facing a hurdle in 2022-23.

Reclassification bumped the two-time defending state champion Tarpons into the loaded Class 3A field while perennial state challenger Lemon Bay found itself taking Charlotte’s place in Class 2A.


   
