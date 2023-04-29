Charlotte and Lemon Bay have boasted two of the more successful boys weightlifting programs in recent times, but each found themselves facing a hurdle in 2022-23.
Reclassification bumped the two-time defending state champion Tarpons into the loaded Class 3A field while perennial state challenger Lemon Bay found itself taking Charlotte’s place in Class 2A.
While neither team took home a state title this season, both can boast state champion individuals. As such, they dominate this year’s Sun Preps All-Area Boys Weightlifting team.
In Lemon Bay’s case, that includes Alexander Truisi and Landon Spanninger. Truisi completed a three-year climb to the top spot in both Traditional and Olympic competition while Spanninger brought home his second consecutive Olympic title.
Truisi and Spanninger each overcame ailments. Spanninger started the season late due to knee surgery while Truisi fought through a shoulder injury he sustained early on in the state meet.
In a spirited Class 3A Traditional competition, Charlotte’s Zachary Anderson was able to repeat as a state champion, as well. He fed off the jeers of a small cadre of Riverview fans to defeat a Rams lifter in dramatic fashion.
For their accomplishments, those three are the Sun Preps All-Area Lifter of the Year finalists.
In all, 11 lifters found the podium at state with Lemon Bay and Charlotte placing four each. Port Charlotte celebrated a duo while Venice saw one lifter break into the top six.
Charlotte went undefeated during the regular season, including a win at the Manta Ray Invitational. The Tarpons won District 3A-12 and Region 3A-3 titles and finished fifth at state in the Traditional. For these accomplishments, Charlotte coach Jim Wiseman repeats as the Sun Preps All-Area Weightlifting Coach of the Year.
The Lifter of the Year will be announced later this spring. The All-Area team can be found on Page 14B.
LIFTER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ZACHARY ANDERSON
Senior
Charlotte
Anderson closed out his Tarpon career with a second state title in the 139-pound Traditional class. Anderson found himself in a spirited competition with Riverview’s Dabian Reitz. With Rams fans sassing him from the stands, Anderson crushed a 300-pound bench press to win the competition. During the course of his career at CHS, he broke or tied seven school records.
LANDON SPANNINGER
Junior
Lemon Bay
Due to a knee surgery, Spanninger didn’t start lifting until December this season, but he showed no ill effects of the layoff at the state meet. There, he didn’t even make his first clean-and-jerk attempt until the weight reached 310, which would have won the title then and there. He finished at 330. He also finished second in the Traditional competition.
ALEXANDER TRUISI
Senior
Lemon Bay
After injuring his shoulder early on at the state meet, Truisi gritted his way to victories in the 129-pound Olympic and Traditional. His snatch of 185 outdistanced his competition by 15 pounds. His 225 clean tied for the best in that lift and gave him an Olympic total of 410. For good measure, Truisi lapped the field with a 250-pound bench.
FIRST TEAM, CONTINUED
TYLER DAMPIER
Senior
Port Charlotte
Dampier finished third in Olympic and fifth in Traditional in Class 2A’s 238-pound class. His 225-pound snatch was the state’s third-best total.
NATHANIEL SMITH
Senior
Charlotte
The 154-pound, three-time state qualifier went out with a bang, finishing fourth in the Traditional and fifth in Olympic.
OWEN TANNEHILL
Junior
Lemon Bay
Tannehill gave Charlotte County two top-three finishes in the 238-pound Olympic competition by taking second. He finished 10th in Traditional.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JIM WISEMAN
Charlotte
Under Wiseman’s tutelage, the Tarpons went undefeated during the regular season, including a win at the Manta Ray Invitational. They also won District 3A-12 and Region 3A-3 titles and finished fifth at state in the Traditional.
SECOND TEAM
COLLIN ADKINS, Venice
NASH DOWD, Lemon Bay
OLIVER JEN, Charlotte
JAYCE MARCUM, Port Charlotte
LOGAN SCHTUR, Charlotte
RYLAN TOLLIVER, Charlotte
CASEY WOOD, Charlotte
