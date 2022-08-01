If you didn't already know, hear it now – Charlotte is the two-time defending state weightlifting champion.
That strength and power was on display Monday at the Tarpons' practice field as the squad went through the first official fall practice of the Cory Mentzer era.
Often, the fall camp is a time of adjustment for a team with a new coach. Mentzer said with the work he and the coaching staff put in during the spring, the Tarpons are already at full speed under the new regime.
"Expectations have already been established," he said. "As soon as I took the job, the guys starting buying in from Day One. So spring was just the beginning and we've been building consistently ever since then."
Charlotte went 5-5 in 2021, struggling all season to find some sort of offensive consistency and identity. The inability to put points on the board were particularly lethal in games against rival Fort Myers and Lehigh. Offensive miscues doomed the Tarpons in a 16-14 loss to the Green Wave. Meanwhile, Charlotte's defense turned in a brilliant effort against 5-star running back Richard Young, but red zone woes doomed Charlotte at Lehigh, 14-7.
If Charlotte is to smooth out last year's bumps, it will be a team effort. Mentzer's overarching "O.N.E." philosophy has no room in it for singling out any players for praise or pitfalls.
"I never want to single out one individual because ultimately, I press and stress team so much," he said. "It takes every single person out here coming together as one. I told them from the beginning that it's never going to be one person outshining the others. It's going to take all 11 on the field."
