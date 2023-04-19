There were many familiar names dotting the leaderboard at this year’s girls weightlifting state championships.
Atwoods, in particular. Imagine that.
Imagine’s Madison and Tristain Atwood made their presence felt this year, sweeping their respective Olympic and Traditional competitions at the Class 1A state championships. For Madison, it was more of the same. For Tristain, it was a triumphant return from an injury that wrecked her 2022 run.
The Atwood sisters had made their first big splash as lifters for North Port before moving over to the crosstown rival prior to the 2021-22 season. Tristain finished second in the state in the 154-pound class in 2021, so the sisters had reason to think they’d do the very thing they ended up doing this season.
After Tristain’s injury, Madison carried on to the 2022 state championships and took care of business, setting records along the way.
This year, the duo didn’t break any records, but each won their competitions by wide margins. For their efforts, Madison and Tristain Atwood make up two-thirds of the Sun Preps All-Area Lifter of the Year finalist roster.
The third finalist hails from Lemon Bay, where Addison Adcock stormed to a Traditional title and a second-place Olympic showing in the 110-pound weight class. Her totals in each competition were significantly improved over the 2021-22 season.
In the team competitions, one team stood out from the pack in terms of overall improvement from one year to the next. Lemon Bay improved from third as a team in the Snatch and 13th in Traditional to second in the Olympic (snatch, clean-and-jerk) and third in the Traditional (clean-and-jerk, bench press).
For that leap, Lemon Bay’s Dawn Hall takes home this year’s Coach of the Year honors.
You can find this year’s All-Area first- and second-team honorees on Page 11A.
LIFTER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ADDISON ADCOCK
Senior
Lemon Bay
If the Olympic competition had been in place last year, Adcock’s total would have been 205 pounds. This year, she totaled 255 combined pounds in the snatch and clean-and-jerk to finish second. Those two lifts were a prelude to her 135-pound bench, which landed her the Traditional title by the exact 25-pound difference between last year’s bench and this year’s lift.
MADISON ATWOOD
Senior
Imagine
Her name is already in the state record books and her lifts are so far beyond her competition in the 183-pound division that Atwood didn’t need to rewrite anything in sweeping this year’s Olympic and Traditional titles. She won the Traditional competition by 75 pounds and the Olympic by 80.
TRISTAIN ATWOOD
Senior
Imagine
Tristain outweighs Madison by a mere five pounds, but it’s enough to bump her to the 199-pound division. It proved a good fit. She took the Olympic title by 40 pounds and Traditional by 35. Fun fact: The Atwoods would have finished 1-2 no matter the weight class. It was a terrific comeback from injury.
FIRST TEAM
PRESLEY ENGELAUF
Senior
Lemon Bay
Competing in the Class 1A 154-pound class, Engelauf finished second in the Traditional and Olympic competitions.
AUBREY JARVIS
Senior
North Port
Competing in the Class 3A 169-pound class, Jarvis won the Traditional competition and finished third in Olympic.
MADISON McQUEEN
Sophomore
Charlotte
The only underclassman on this year’s first team, McQueen won Class 3A’s 101-pound Traditional competition and finished fourth in Olympic.
COACH OF THE YEAR
DAWN HALL
Lemon Bay
Hall's Manta Rays made a marked improvement year over year. The team's largest gains came in this year's Traditional competition, where Lemon Bay vaulted from 13th in 2022 to third in 2023. The Mantas also finished second in this year's Olympic after finishing third a year ago.
SECOND TEAM
NATALEE BROWN, Lemon Bay
CASSIDY D’APRILE, Port Charlotte
MADISON HANSON, Lemon Bay
ABBEE McCLUER, Charlotte
MAKAYLA WATERHOUSE, Imagine
TEE’AUNNA WILLIAMS, Lemon Bay
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.