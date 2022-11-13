PUNTA GORDA – Around midnight this past Friday night, there was a little madness at Charlotte High.
Punny business aside, the Tarpon boys basketball team’s first-ever “Midnight Madness” was a rousing success for first-year Charlotte coach Mike Williams.
With long-time Charlotte basketball coach Tom Massolio sitting in the athletic director’s chair this year, Williams – who had been Massolio’s long-time assistant – thought doing something a little different might be just the thing to fire up the Tarpons’ already fired up fan base.
“Tom and I talked about it in years before, but he kind of said something to me again and I said, ‘Can we do it?’ and he said, ‘Find a date.’
“He helped us with everything I needed and I think it was pretty successful.”
The crowd reached standing-room only status fairly quickly in the smaller gym, which amped up the enthusiasm while 40 Tarpons basketball players worked through some light drills.
Senior John Gamble, the team’s returning lead scorer, was likely the only Tarpon who made more dunks that he missed, but it was notable that this year’s Tarpons team might have more players capable of dunks than past iterations.
“We’ve got a good mix,” Williams said. “We have different pieces at different spots, guys who can do different things."
The night’s main event involved the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams breaking down for intrasquad scrimmages.
Devon Moats scored the first five points of the freshman scrimmage and finished with seven as White defeated Blue, 13-0, in a five-minute period.
In the junior varsity scrimmage, Trell Polk put on a display, scoring 12 points with a steal and a nifty coast-to-coast layup as the Gold team defeated the Black, 16-9.
In the 12-minute, high-scoring varsity throwdown, the White team defeated the Blue 29-24. Chris Cornish, who emerged last year as a steady rebounder as a sophomore, hinted at his emerging scoring ability with 16 points for Team White. Just as exciting in terms of potential was the play of sophomore Jordan Taylor and junior Noah Cutler who scored 9 and 8 points respectively for Team Blue.
Charlotte will open preseason play on Tuesday against Victory Rock in the 7 p.m. game of the two-day Charlotte Preseason Classic. Canterbury and IMG open the event with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. On Thursday, the Tarpons will play IMG following the Canterbury-Victory Rock game.
“We had a good turnout tonight,” Williams said. “I was pretty happy with that, and the guys played hard and did what they were supposed to do. That’s a huge part of it, so I was happy.”
Beef O’Brady’s Invitational: On Saturday, Charlotte’s boys soccer team played host to a four-team tournament at Brian Nolan Stadium. Charlotte finished second to North Fort Myers when the Red Knights outlasted the Tarpons on penalty kicks, 5-4, following a 1-1 tie in regulation.
Charlotte reached the title match by dispatching Imagine, 9-1. North Fort Myers edged Port Charlotte 2-1 to set up the championship.
Port Charlotte then defeated Imagine 6-2 to take third place.
The title match allowed the Red Knights some measure of revenge for Charlotte’s season-opening 4-0 victory on Nov. 7.
Charlotte’s Deacon Powell opened the scoring by drilling a free kick into the back of the net from the left corner of the penalty box roughly midway through the first period. The score remained 1-0 until roughly the 20-minute mark of the second period when North Fort Myers was awarded a penalty kick, which it converted.
Charlotte had a couple of opportunities to break the tie, but had some bad luck with the goal’s crossbar on two occasions.
Both teams made their first four penalty kicks, but after North Fort Myers converted on its fifth try, a diving stop by the Red Knights’ goalkeeper thwarted Bery Davis’ attempt.
Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said the primary difference in the two meetings with North Fort Myers was the absence of midfielder Levi Wooten.
“Unfortunately we were missing Levi in the middle. He was out sick today,” Winkler said. “When he’s in there, he really brings the energy. I think today we got a little bit down out there. We had also seen these guys earlier in the week and we knew it was going to be tough.”
Charlotte moved to 2-0-1 on the season. Next up for the Tarpons is a road trip to Ida Baker – which might be played in Punta Gorda – on Tuesday, followed by a home date against rival Fort Myers on Thursday.
