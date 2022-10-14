LEHIGH ACRES – Dorian Mallary scored twice and James Little had two interceptions, the last with less than two minutes remaining, as Lehigh held off Charlotte, 19-14, on Friday.

For both teams, it was their first game back since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, and while it wasn’t a cleanly played game by either team, it did produce some drama.


