LEHIGH ACRES – Dorian Mallary scored twice and James Little had two interceptions, the last with less than two minutes remaining, as Lehigh held off Charlotte, 19-14, on Friday.
For both teams, it was their first game back since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, and while it wasn’t a cleanly played game by either team, it did produce some drama.
Trailing 13-0 at the half, the Tarpons got back in it on a 63-yard touchdown run by Shy Goudette to make it 13-7 midway through the third quarter.
The Lightning responded as Richard Young scored on a 10-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to up Lehigh’s lead to 19-7.
Charlotte countered with a 14-play, 74-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock. Quarterback Michael Valentino plunged in from two yards to get Charlotte within 19-14 with 7:54 remaining.
The Tarpons had one last chance in the closing minutes, but Little made the pick to seal the win for Lehigh (2-3) and to keep Charlotte winless (0-5).
Lehigh built its early lead on two touchdown runs from Mallary, one set up by a Little interception in the second quarter.
Key plays: Little’s two interceptions were the difference. One led to a first-half touchdown the the second squashed a potential Tarpon comeback. Turnovers again proved costly for Charlotte.
Key stats: Goudette rushed for 115 yards for Charlotte in a losing effort while Young rushed for 123 yards and what proved t be the game-winning touchdown.
Why it matters: It was just great to see Friday night football again after all the destruction and cleanup the past two-plus weeks. For three hours, people got an escape from the anxiety and sadness. The kids who played were the real heroes Friday and produced a exciting game.
Quote: “I don’t think anyone has had to overcome a Category 4 hurricane, and we came back and played a great game. I’m really proud of my guys,” Cory Mentzer, Charlotte head coach
