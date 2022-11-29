NORTH PORT – Adriana Iorfida scored a game-high 20 points as the Charlotte High girls basketball team rebounded from a tough home loss to score a 54-39 victory at North Port on Tuesday.

Following a defeat to Booker on Friday, Charlotte needed to play a solid game on both sides of the floor. After a slow first quarter, the Tarpons turned it up a notch.


