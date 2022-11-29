NORTH PORT – Adriana Iorfida scored a game-high 20 points as the Charlotte High girls basketball team rebounded from a tough home loss to score a 54-39 victory at North Port on Tuesday.
Following a defeat to Booker on Friday, Charlotte needed to play a solid game on both sides of the floor. After a slow first quarter, the Tarpons turned it up a notch.
“We responded well after what we did the other night. It was a good win, but there are things we need to do to get better,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said.
On a night where top scorer D’Yanis Jimenez was relatively quiet (seven points), it was Iorfida and freshman Kamie Ellis who took up the slack.
In a game-turning second quarter, the senior Iorfida scored nine points and helped Charlotte (3-1) break free from an early see-saw battle.
But it was Ellis who came up with the big play – a 30-foot buzzer beater at the end of the first half that gave the Tarpons a 28-18 halftime lead and broke the backs of the Bobcats.
Charlotte would lead by as much as 23 early in the fourth quarter before going to reserves and coasting home. Stephenson used much of his bench in the second half.
“We’re growing as a group, and there are going to be nights where someone has an off night. I’m seeing people stepping up in those roles,” Stephenson said. “We were able to use our bench tonight and we were able to keep things going.”
North Port (2-3) was able to hang tough throughout the first half as Angy Eloi, who led the Bobcats with 14 points, carried the team in the second quarter with the help of a pair of threes. However, the Bobcats missed several open lay-ups and went 7-of-19 from the free throw line.
The three at the buzzer from Ellis didn’t help, either.
“We had momentum going into the half and that shot killed it a little bit," North Port coach Curtis Tillman said. "Going from down seven to down 10 changes the trajectory of the game. We had a defensive plan, we stuck with it, but the offense didn’t show up.
"When you have trouble scoring against a team like that, these type of scores happen.”
Ellis had 11 for the Tarpons, while Christie Laboissere also had 11 for North Port. After winning its first two games of the season, North Port has now lost three straight.
