PUNTA GORDA – It’s hard to believe that with all the success the Charlotte High School softball team has had in the past decade, it had not won a district title during the 21st Century.
That all changed Thursday as the Tarpons jumped out early and coasted to a 6-0 victory over Riverdale in the District 6A-8 championship game.
Charlotte will host a first-round regional game Thursday against an opponent to be determined, likely from the Tampa area.
It wasn’t a masterpiece in the field, but the Tarpons got great pitching, clutch hitting and took advantage of Raider mistakes, something their opponents did not.
“We’ve been stuck in a district for the past few years with really good teams. We just haven’t been able to get over the hump,” said Charlotte coach David Anthony. “We weren’t as clean as we have been the past few weeks, but we got the job done.”
Dava Hoffer and Mia Flores combined on a three-hit shutout, walking only two and wiggling their way through four Tarpon errors.
Charlotte (19-8) took the lead in the first when Jazz Jones led off the inning with a home run to left field to give the Tarpons a 1-0 lead.
“I was just dialed in. I knew I was going to get a hit whether it was a home run or a base hit and I got the ball in a perfect spot,” Jones said.
Flores would hit an unusual sacrifice fly to the shortstop that scored pinch runner Maddi Stamm to make it 2-0.
In the third, a costly error by the Riverdale second baseman led to a two-out Tarpon rally, with Marissa Muzio blasting a three-run triple to clear the bases and bust the game open for a 5-0 lead.
“I had to do it for the team and got the runs we needed. My teammates put themselves in the position, so it was up to me,” Muzio said. “The team laid it out perfectly for me.”
Muzio would hit another triple in the sixth and score on Joselin Abel’s squeeze bunt to conclude the scoring.
“I’m so proud of them and glad to be a part of this. They’re a great group of girls and they work real hard,” Anthony said. “I told the girls Riverdale would play a much better game this time. And we let them hang around, but our pitchers weren’t going to let us lose this game.”
Riverdale (9-18), which got mercy-ruled by Charlotte early in the season, was able to put a runner on in every inning, but never got the big knock it needed to claw back into the game.
Heather Manetta, who will become the new head coach for the Raiders next year, said the team hung around, but did not make the best of their opportunities.
“We came in and worked hard. We’ve come a long way this season after losing six starters from last year," she said. "We came up a little short but we never gave up."
