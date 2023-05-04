PUNTA GORDA – It’s hard to believe that with all the success the Charlotte High School softball team has had in the past decade, it had not won a district title during the 21st Century.

That all changed Thursday as the Tarpons jumped out early and coasted to a 6-0 victory over Riverdale in the District 6A-8 championship game.


   
