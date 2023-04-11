PUNTA GORDA – With winds blowing in from left field in excess of 30 miles per hour, Charlotte had just enough offense to back the stellar pitching of Mia Flores and edge Venice, 4-3, Tuesday night.

In doing so, the Tarpons swept the season series from the Indians with a pair of one run victories and bounced back from Monday’s shutout loss to North Port.


   
