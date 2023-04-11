PUNTA GORDA – With winds blowing in from left field in excess of 30 miles per hour, Charlotte had just enough offense to back the stellar pitching of Mia Flores and edge Venice, 4-3, Tuesday night.
In doing so, the Tarpons swept the season series from the Indians with a pair of one run victories and bounced back from Monday’s shutout loss to North Port.
“When you get an exceptional performance in one of the three aspects of the game, you give yourself a chance to win every night,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “We got an exceptional performance from Mia Flores tonight. I don’t think she missed two pitches all night long. It kept us in the game
“We had a couple of little errors to keep (Venice) in the game, but she was able to shut them down every time and we put the bat on the ball well enough to get us the win.”
Venice struck in the top of the first inning as Kinley Rutherford doubled and Molly Sullivan drew a two-out walk. After a dropped pop foul gave KK Smith another chance, the Indians second baseman dropped a single into right, scoring Sullivan and courtesy runner Alex Evancho for a quick 2-0 lead.
The Tarpons answered in the bottom of the frame with a walk and stolen base by Jazz Jones. Faith Wharton reached on a two-out error and Dava Hoffer delivered a double to right to even the score at 2-2.
Charlotte went ahead in the bottom of the second as Marissa Muzio got aboard on a three-base error and scored on a squeeze bunt by Josalin Abel.
It was another bunt by Abel that led to what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth. After Hoffer led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Flores, Muzio walked to put runners at first and second. Abel then laid down a bunt that got past Indians pitcher Layne Preece and Hoffer was able to come home to make it 4-2.
“Josalin is really good at that push bunt where they vacate and she pushes it past them,” Anthony said. “That’s the third time we’ve scored on that bunt this year.”
Flores set down 10 consecutive Venice batters after the hit by Smith in the first, but ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth. Raionna Smith and Riley Sullivan led off with singles and Madison Schilling moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt. Smith scored on an error on a ground ball by Amber Chumley, to make it 4-3, but Flores struck out Emily Beam to end the inning and cruised the rest of the way.
Preece went the distance for the Indians and almost matched Flores, but it wasn’t enough to keep Venice from dropping its fifth game in a row.
“We’re just not playing good softball. We’re not doing much right,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “Defensively we’re starting to make mistakes, but Layne is pitching better. She was good tonight.
“We’re not taking very good at-bats,” Constantino added. “You can’t play any games against these teams that we’re playing and have four or five hits a night.”
Charlotte improved to 15-5 for the season and will face Lakewood Ranch on Thursday night.
“They did just enough to win,” Constantino said. “Credit to coach Anthony. He was ready to go. It was a nice play on the bunt. They’ve always been good at that here. But our mistakes are killing us, and you don’t win a lot of games with five hits. It’s pretty simple.”
Venice is now 8-8 and will take on Braden River Thursday before competing in a tournament in Naples this weekend.
“We’re going to grow up a lot this year,” Constantino said. “Whether we figure it out before the end will be up to the kids. We’re just going to keep practicing and see what happens.”
