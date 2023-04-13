PUNTA GORDA – The last time Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch played, the Mustangs mercy ruled the Tarpons. Thursday, playing at home, Charlotte hung tough the entire night.
However, the result was the same. Freshman pitcher Olivia Carr shut out Charlotte from the third inning on and hit a home run to spur the Mustangs as they rallied past the Tarpons for a 7-4 victory.
Cass McLellan had three hits and scored twice, and Naomi Whinery hit a two-run double to highlight a three-run fifth that put the game on ice for the Mustangs, who won their fifth straight.
“Early in the year we stumbled when we got down and didn’t respond how we should have. But we’re maturing as a team,” said Lakewood Ranch coach Todd Lee. “Our inexperienced girls are starting to figure things out. Olivia has big things in her future and tonight was her breakout night.”
Lakewood Ranch (14-6) started the game with back-to-back doubles from Cass McLellen and Ella Dodge off Charlotte starter Dava Hoffer to take a 1-0 lead.
Charlotte (15-6) responded by hitting three straight doubles in the bottom of the inning, the last two from Amber Chumley and Lexi Fitzgerald to help the Tarpons grab a 3-1 lead.
Charlotte chased Mustangs starter Dodge in the second after Chumley had her second double to score Jazz Jones to make it 4-1. However, once Carr came in, she was able to slam the door.
Meanwhile, Lakewood Ranch clawed closer. Grace Shaw-Rockey’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed to give Lakewood Ranch one run, and a fielder’s choice from Leah James brought home another to make it 4-3.
Carr tied the game in the fourth with her first career home run, and the Mustangs broke it open in the fifth as Addy Bruneman had an RBI single that proved to be the game-winning run, and Whinery hit her double off Charlotte's Mia Flores for some insurance.
Charlotte had opportunities, but couldn’t cash in. They loaded the bases in the third with no outs and didn’t score thanks to a line-drive double play. Chumley was called out at the plate following a Fitzgerald double to end the fourth.
The Tarpons brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t get any closer as they stranded 10 runners.
Chumley had three hits, two RBI and a run. Jones had two hits and scored twice in a game that featured 10 doubles as the wind blew out. Fitzgerald had two doubles.
Still Charlotte coach Dave Anthony was pleased with how his team battled the entire evening, giving themselves a chance.
“We barreled up early, loaded the bases in the fourth and came up with nothing and we had the best hitter in Southwest Florida up in Lexi. I’ll take that all night long,” Anthony said. “I’m happy with our performance and happy how we hit the ball.”
