_CGB8973.jpg

Charlotte's Amber Chumley is tagged out by Lakewood Ranch's Addy Bruneman at the plate during Thursday night's game.

 Chris Blake

PUNTA GORDA – The last time Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch played, the Mustangs mercy ruled the Tarpons. Thursday, playing at home, Charlotte hung tough the entire night.

However, the result was the same. Freshman pitcher Olivia Carr shut out Charlotte from the third inning on and hit a home run to spur the Mustangs as they rallied past the Tarpons for a 7-4 victory.


   
