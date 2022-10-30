The next volley of FHSAA football rankings will drop on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. In past years, one could eyeball the MaxPreps rankings to ballpark where the local teams might land, but not this year.
Two grand examples: DeSoto County is ranked 297th in the state according to MaxPreps, but the FHSAA takes a much more favorable view, checking the Bulldogs in at No. 254.
Then there’s Port Charlotte. The Pirates checked in at No. 119 prior to Friday’s 56-14 romp at Parrish Community. The FHSAA listed Port Charlotte at No. 145.
What gives? Well, the FHSAA formula relies solely on wins and losses, brushing away almost every other factor along the way. Therefore, Port Charlotte’s best win actually continues to hurt the Pirates in the weeks after they pulled it off.
The 29-6 win against Manatee before Hurricane Ian was Port Charlotte’s coming-out party on the state level. Unfortunately, the Pirates appear to have exposed the Hurricanes a little bit, as they have gone 1-2 since.
So in this black-and-white world of wins and losses, Port Charlotte is actually looking weaker in the eyes of the FHSAA computer with every loss by their vanquished opponents.
That’s just … dumb.
Moral of the story: Even though the Pirates decaffeinated Parrish this past week, don’t hold your breath for a giant leap up the FHSAA ranks because Port Charlotte’s best wins are looking worse by the week.
Not that MaxPreps agrees. The Pirates are currently up to No. 113 now, one spot behind — you guessed it — Manatee.
We’ll have more on why everything you just read actually doesn’t matter later on in this program.
On to this week’s Power 6:
1. Venice (5-2). The Indians beat IMG White 41-9 on Friday night to essentially hold steady at No. 11 statewide on MaxPreps. They entered that game ranked No. 19 according to FHSAA.
Venice, of course, has already wrapped up its regional playoff spot by virtue of winning its three-team district earlier this month. As head coach John Peacock is so inclined, the Indians will not be strolling into the postseason with a lazy gait. Indeed, Venice closes out its regular season with freelance power Clearwater International Academy (6-1), ranked No. 20 statewide on MaxPreps. The Knights’ one loss is to the one team that truly stands in Venice’s way for a second consecutive state title — Lakeland.
The Dreadnaughts laid out a 44-6 beatdown on the Knights back on Oct. 21. Despite CIA’s lofty rank, it’s difficult to imagine the Indians having too much of a problem, even if the Knights are not a cupcake.
2. Port Charlotte (5-2). Ongoing issues with the stadium at Port Charlotte will keep the Pirates on the road for yet another week. So if you’re keeping track, that’s six consecutive road games to close out the Pirates’ regular season after opening the year with two home dates.
That includes the entire district slate, since Port Charlotte must travel to Braden River this week.
Braden River (5-3) is ranked No. 186 in MaxPreps and No. 172 in the FHSAA and is 2-0 in District 3S-13 making Friday a district title showdown. We know what happens if Port Charlotte wins, so let’s take a look at what happens should the Pirates lose:
Folks, they’re gonna make it.
Heading into Friday’s games, Port Charlotte (again, No. 145 in the state) was sixth in the FHSAA’s Region 3S-4 rankings. It’s a weird spot because they are unlikely to catch Barron Collier (No. 124) or drop behind Braden River (No. 172). Should that logic hold, the Pirates would make the postseason with the region’s No. 3 at-large bid.
Helping matters is the team behind Braden River. Golden Gate, sitting in the region’s No. 8 spot is way behind the top seven in the rankings.
The only real bummer for the Pirates is the fact they’ll be on the road in the playoffs should they lose on Friday. That means no homecoming and no Senior Night for the courageous Class of 2023 that has had to endure so much.
3. DeSoto County (5-2). All hail the District 2S-15 champions!
Well, technically not yet, but realistically the race is over.
Lemon Bay took a lot of the drama out of today’s tilt by losing to Booker this past Friday. A win tonight against the Mantas gives DeSoto County the district title outright. A loss forces a three-way tie between Lemon Bay, DeSoto and Booker that would be broken by the FHSAA rankings where the Bulldogs (No. 254) hold an enormous lead over Booker (338) and Lemon Bay (363).
Still, it’s going to be a wild week for DeSoto County, since the Bulldogs will have dread rival Hardee waiting for them at week’s end. The Wildcats are down, but we’re talking about the state’s oldest continuous rivalry here. Throw out the record books and yada, yada, yada.
4. Charlotte (1-7). The Tarpons are the best 1-7 team in the state.
OK, that doesn’t sound great at all, but it has been nice to see the Tarpons on an uptick as of late.
The Tarpons finally broke into the win column with a dominant 21-3 win against Ida Baker. That victory came three days after a closer-than-the-score, 41-21 loss to Riverview. Digging deep for a romp on Senior Night just 72 hours after your previous game? Well done, Tarpons.
Charlotte’s slim district title hopes vanished entirely last week. Even if they pulled off an upset at Riverdale on Friday, the Tarpons would have to hope Lehigh gets locked out of the stadium against Ida Baker and for a cadre of the nation’s top hackers to rearrange the FHSAA rankings.
Cory Mentzer’s first year at the helm of the Tarpons will go down in the school’s annals as one of the worst seasons in memory, but here’s hoping a foundation has been laid for future success.
5. Lemon Bay (2-5). If you live in the greater Englewood metroplex and cannot find any Band-Aids or ace bandages at the local drug stores, blame the Mantas. A potentially historic season was derailed before it began and has continued to slide downhill due to a sustained series of injuries that sapped the Mantas of any continuity, rhythm or cohesiveness.
Lemon Bay closes out its season with a pair of home dates — today against DeSoto County and Friday against North Port. Would either of these games have been competitive had Lemon Bay been the picture of health this season? Maybe.
Are they toss-ups now? Certainly.
6. North Port (0-6). The Bobcats finally returned to the field after more than a month away this past Friday and showed a lot of pluck before losing to Tarpons Springs, 14-10.
North Port had the lead for the entire second half until the game’s final 16 seconds and the resulting defeat broke the hearts of the Bobcats’ seniors playing in their final home game. That said, the Bobcats played about as well as they’ve played all season and have the look of a team that has a several promising pieces that can be stitched together to build a better program in coming years.
Thanks to a FHSAA decision to extend the regular season by one week for Hurricane Ian-affected teams, the Bobcats will follow Friday’s originally scheduled season-ender at Lemon Bay with one last contest on the road at Bayshore on Nov. 9.
