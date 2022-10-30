The next volley of FHSAA football rankings will drop on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. In past years, one could eyeball the MaxPreps rankings to ballpark where the local teams might land, but not this year.

Two grand examples: DeSoto County is ranked 297th in the state according to MaxPreps, but the FHSAA takes a much more favorable view, checking the Bulldogs in at No. 254.


