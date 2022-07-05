Note to readers: This is the second of an occasional series looking at under-the-radar players in the Sun Preps region.
There is an abundance of athletic talent in southwest Florida, but just one or two athletes advance to Division-I athletics from our area every year.
Some athletes are just looking for one chance.
There are several athletes who fit this description entering their senior season on the gridiron this fall, including a few at Charlotte High School.
The Tarpons have just two players — senior defensive end Cael Newton and senior offensive tackle Brendan Chavarria — with Division-I offers, and few others with any offers at all.
First-year coach Cory Mentzer is hoping to change that.
“I went to a coaching clinic a few months ago and Billy Napier actually had a statistic in his powerpoint and it showed the amount of Division-I athletes that come out of each county,” Mentzer said. “It was very eye-opening because Charlotte averaged 1.9 a year.
“That’s great for only three high schools, but when you get to Dade or Broward, it’s in the 40s. So it is challenging, but we had a tremendous spring where a lot of coaches came through,” he added. “There’s a lot of talent on this coast. It’s just about getting the colleges to see it and be exposed to it.”
Offseason recruitment has been kind to some Tarpons like Newton (USF offer) and Chavarria (FAU commitment), but some others are still waiting.
Here are some of the best Tarpons with little or no collegiate attention:
Brayan Augustin
Year: Senior
Position: Safety/receiver/kick returner
Height: 5-foot, 8.5-inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Age: 17
GPA: 2.8
40 time: 4.46 seconds
Bench: 215 pounds
Squat: 375 pounds
2021 stats: Offense: Team-leading 14 receptions for 164 yards. Seven carries for 39 yards and one touchdown. Defense: 34 tackles (25 solo), one tackle for loss, one INT, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.
Special teams: Six kickoffs returned for 22.8 yards per return (long of 31). Three punts returned for 13.3 yards per return (long of 25).
Best game: “Against Island Coast I made my first punt return,” he said of a season-opening 35-7 win last year. “I like being able to make a difference anywhere on the field.”
Offer(s): University of the Cumberlands
Why he wants to play college football: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while, and I feel like I’m capable of doing it,” he said. “I feel like I can compete at the next level. I’ve competed against guys who are at the next level, and I know I can do it.”
Connor Trim
Year: Senior
Position: Linebacker/Running back
Height: 5-foot, 11-inches
Weight: 205 pounds
Age: 17
GPA: 2.78
40 time: 4.7 seconds
Bench: 245 pounds
Squat: 415 pounds
2021 stats: Offense: 99 carries for 519 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. Three receptions for 49 yards. Defense: 77 tackles (57 solo), 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, three QB hurries, one INT, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.
Best game: “Probably Fort Myers. I had 10 tackles, 100 yards rushing and a touchdown,” he said of a 16-14 loss to the Green Wave on Oct. 22 of last season. “That was the first game I really took over and performed well on both sides of the ball for the entire game.”
Offer(s): None.
Why he wants to play college football: “I think I belong there,” Trim said. “I’ve been working toward it my whole life, and it’s where I want to be. I think my talent level is college-level, I think my work ethic is college-level, and as a player, I’m a leader.”
Avant Harris
Year: Senior
Position: Cornerback/Kickoff returner
Height: 5-foot, 10-inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Age: 16
GPA: 3.2
40 time: 4.49 seconds
Bench: 225 pounds
Squat: 340 pounds
2021 stats: Defense: 36 tackles (28 solo), one interception, four pass breakups. Special teams: Seven kickoffs returned for 14.6 yards per return (long of 27).
Best game: “Probably Riverview. I was very hyped up for that game, and I feel like I made some great plays,” Harris said of a night in which he recorded five tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.
Offer(s): None
Why he wants to play college football: “So I can make a future for myself,” he said. “And I love playing football, so that’s the route I wanna take.
“I’m a great playmaker and I’m very coachable.”
Kris McNealy
Year: Senior
Position: Linebacker/Running back
Height: 5-foot, 8.5-inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Age: 17
GPA: 2.8
40 time: 4.6 seconds
Bench: 250 pounds
Squat: 400 pounds
2021 stats: Offense: 53 carries for 299 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Two receptions for negative two yards. Defense: 38 tackles (31 solo), five tackles for loss, four QB hurries, three INTs, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries.
Best game: “I would say against North Fort Myers when I had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and close to 100 yards,” he said of a 31-18 win over the Red Knights midway through last season. “That was a big game for me.”
Offer(s): None.
Why he wants to play college football: “It would mean a lot to me and my family,” he said. “It would at least give me another chance so I can show them, and really prove to myself, who I am. I feel like my worth ethic and the way I play should get me there.
“I play with a lot of energy when I come out to the field.”
Se’Korrey Thomas
Year: Senior
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-feet
Weight: 185 pounds
Age: 16
GPA: 3.8
40 time: 4.5 seconds
Bench: 240 pounds
Squat: 310 pounds
2021 stats: 17 tackles (14 solo), one for loss, two pass breakups.
Best game: “I think my best game was against Riverview,” he said of a 21-14 loss to the Rams on Nov. 4 of last season. “I felt like the competition against Riverview was the best, and I did well.”
Offer(s): None.
Why he wants to play college football: “I’ve been playing since I was young, and it’s been my dream since I was a little kid,” he said. “It’s one of my only dreams. I’ve been working hard and keeping up my grades. I think I just need a little more exposure and contact with colleges.”
Tarpons with Division-I offers: Senior defensive end/tight end Cael Newton (USF and Army) and senior offensive tackle Brendan Chavarria (FAU commit)
Names to know
Michael Valentino — Junior Quarterback
Brady Hall — Junior Wide Receiver/Safety
