NAPLES — And then there was one.
Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay made the trek to two different sites in Naples on Thursday for the first two rounds of regional duals.
Only the Tarpons survived to advance.
Charlotte routed an undermanned Bonita Springs, then blasted host Barron Collier 63-13 to punch a ticket to Osceola for a region title match next Friday against either Manatee or Jesuit. In a change from last year, the region title matches will be held the day before the state dual semifinals and finals, all at the same site.
Charlotte entered Thursday’s action as the overwhelming favorite to advance and made quick work of Barron Collier after the Cougars dispatched Port Charlotte, 69-12.
The match’s fate was decided rather anti-climactically when Barron Collier forfeited the 170-pound match to give the Tarpons an insurmountable 39-13 lead. Camren French and the return of Kaiden Ballinger from injury spearheaded the effort early on and allowed the heavier weight classes to take their foot off the gas.
Charlotte fell just short of reaching the Class 2A state dual championship match a year ago, falling to Jesuit. Winning on the first day this year likely means taking a rematch with the Tampa school.
“I definitely have faith in our heavyweights to pull through if the score gets tight in the middle of the dual,” French said. “I definitely have high expectations for us. We didn’t get to go to the second day last year.”
Tarpons coach Evan Robinson expected a strong showing from the top and bottom of the team’s order, which would be good enough to overcome growing pains in the team’s middleweights.
“We’re experienced up top and that’s good for us, but also down at the bottom,” he said. “There were some good matches in the middle, so it was good to watch. A fun night. Hopefully we can continue it next weekend.”
While their day was cut short by Barron Collier, Port Charlotte coach Tyler Crane said the Pirates are setting up well for the IBT portion of the schedule.
“I’m happy with what we’ve got right now,” he said. “I’ve got some kids who are going to make some noise in the postseason. We’re just taking it slow and easy right now and wrestling for March.”
Nick At landed the Pirates’ lone win of the match with a first-round pin (the other six points came from a forfeit at heavyweight).
Two miles down the road from Barron Collier, Lemon Bay opened the Region 1A-3 duals with a 75-6 rout of Oasis to set up a showdown with host First Baptist Academy. The two teams are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in Class 1A and even though this meeting was in the region semifinals, it was a de facto ticket-puncher to a potential meeting with Jensen Beach for the state title.
In front of a raucous home crowd, the Lions took seven of the first eight matches, though only won came by a pin. With their backs against the wall, trailing 32-15 with three matches remaining, Lemon Bay needed three consecutive pins to advance.
Ben Arnett gave Lemon Bay the first won at 220, but FBA’s Caleb Rodriguez slammed the door with a pin at heavyweight.
“Ben’s been by hardest workers and I’m really proud of him,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “What he’s doing right now is everything I hoped he would do. That sets him up well for the end of the year. I’m excited for him.”
One last decision at 106 gave FBA the 42-21 win.
Schyck said the Mantas will need to let the sting of Thursday’s loss roll off.
“(FBA) has seven guys that placed at state last year, so on paper right now, we don’t win that match,” he said. “The year’s not over. We’re back to the drawing board but now it’s about individual and getting these guys prepared. We’ve got work ahead of us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.