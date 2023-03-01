The FHSAA state wrestling championships open today at Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Arena
Structured as a three-day event, action will begin today at 12:30 p.m., Then 9:15 a.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The individual finals, which are the culmination of the weekend event, are tentatively scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Admission is $9 per day if bought at Ticketmaster.com or $12 at the door. Parking is $10.
Here's a look at the six area girls and 27 area boys who will be competing at this year's event:
GIRLS
CHARLOTTE
Qualifier: Iyonna Ross (115)
Ross was handed a brutal draw at state, with Springstead’s fourth-ranked Emma Bauknight as her opening-round opponent. Win there and her quarterfinal match is likely top-ranked Analy Banuelos (Braddock). Still, Brant Parsons of Kabra Wrestling likes Ross well enough to project her wrestling back for a spot on the podium.
LEMON BAY
Qualifier: Giovanna Capolla (135)
The moment of truth for Capolla will come in the quarterfinal round against South Lake’s Grisbet Guzman. Currently, Capolla and Guzman are ranked Nos. 5 and 6 on Kabra Wrestling. A win there would get her to the semifinals against No. 2 Aubreanna Apple (Clay) and virtually guarantee her a shot high on the podium.
NORTH PORT
Qualifier: Solana McCaughen (125)
McCaughen will open against fifth-ranked Tiana Fries (Matanzas). Seventh-ranked Keira Suro (Osceola) awaits in the quarterfinals, should she pull off the upset. If she finds herself wrestling back following the opening round, she could soon find herself against either No. 2 Christina Turner (SMA) or No. 6 Alissa Brown Washington (Freedom). Quite the battle ahead.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Qualifiers: Gabriella Mitchell (120), Mya Bolden (145), Lily MacGregor (155)
Mitchell’s opening-round match will be against top-ranked Milana Borrelli (Lake Nona). … After a winnable opening-round match, Bolden will have to navigate Mater Lakes’ fifth-ranked Alena Rik in the quarterfinals, but her odds are decent to wind up somewhere on the podium. … MacGregor defeating Bertram Trail’s Ava Burre would be considered an upset but isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. Knocking off No. 4 Emiliana Martinez (Kissimmee Gateway) in the quarterfinals? Now that would definitely be an upset.
BOYS
CHARLOTTE
Qualifiers: Matthew Schuler (106), Camren French (113), Kaiden Ballinger (120), Eric Clary (126), Luke Davis (138), James Baltutis (160), Jett McCauley (182), Nathaniel Box (195), Cael Newton (220), Nikko Frattarelli (285)
The Tarpons should be a near-lock for a top-three team finish this year with two serious title contenders and another half-dozen with great shots at standing on the podium Saturday afternoon. … French appears to have cracked the code when it comes to Jesuit’s Roman Lerner, but a likely state title showdown between the two should be a barnburner. … In a bit of bad luck, Newton – who could and should be a heavy title favorite – wound up on the same side of the bracket at Fleming Island’s Jhoel Robinson. Should he get past Robinson in that potential semifinal matchup, though, it could be his title to lose. … Box should meet Countryside’s Brian Burburija in the 195 final for the second consecutive week. … Ballinger, Baltutis and McCauley should all have a good shot to place in the top three, while Clary can also find a spot somewhere on the podium. Schuler and Frattarelli will each have a ton of ranked wrestlers between them and the podium.
LEMON BAY
Qualifiers: Jack Oliver (113), Logan Kelly (120), Brycen Warren (126), Bryan Ashcraft (132), Justin Brady (138), Nick Sheets (160), Koen Hoffman (170), Chase Alden (182), Ben Arnett (220)
Can the Manta Rays improve on last year’s seventh-place team finish? The math would seem to tease a potential top-four finish for Lemon Bay if everything breaks just right. … That, of course, begins with Koen Hoffman taking care of business at 170. His path to the title match will involve him getting by McKeel’s Owen McNabb in the semifinals. Lincoln Park’s Kyle Grey likely awaits in the final, which likely will be a scorcher. … Oliver sits in the same side of the bracket as top-ranked Derrick Williams (Bay), who has more than 60 victories this season. Reaching that match, in the semifinals, would put him in good shape for a top-four finish. … Kelly is another wrestler with a good chance of at least reaching the third-place match. He’ll likely have to do it by wrestling back, since Jensen Beach’s heavy title favorite, Sebastian Degennaro, will be waiting for him in the quarterfinals. … Alden has a strong case for a title match appearance and it will be interesting to see him put on his thinking cap one more time against heavy favorite Christian Moder (First Baptist). … Warren, Brady, Sheets and Arnett should all be wrestling placement matches on the final day. … Ashcraft received a gnarly draw, opening with top-ranked Tristan Sainz (Somerset).
NORTH PORT
Qualifiers: Austin Nappi (126), Dominic Joyce (182), Carmichael Gonzalez (195)
All eyes will be on Joyce as he makes one final run to repeat as the state champion at 182. One would have to squint pretty hard to see anyone who might knock him off that track. He’ll get Cypress Bay’s 51-1 Zach Weider in the semifinals and likely winds up with South Dade’s Chris Sanchez for all the marbles. … Nappi will find himself in the deep end of a talented 126 pool, where an opening round win brings him face-to-face with South Dade’s third-ranked Nathaniel Williams. … Kabra Wrestling figures Gonzalez is on the outside looking in on a podium spot, mostly because his quarterfinal match would be against top-ranked Ansel Cervantes (South Dade). But if he gets that far, all he would need to do is win one consolation-round match to reach a placement bout.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Qualifiers: Derek Pinedo (138), Tyler Rodriguez (152), Vincent Chavez (285)
The case for Chavez is intriguing. He enters as the top-ranked heavyweight in a highly competitive class where the difference between No. 1 and, say, No. 8, is slight. Anyone can have a good day and wreak havoc on this bracket. Still, Chavez has been Mr. Consistency late in the year, and a state title is definitely within his reach. … Depending on how one looks at it, Rodriguez got a crummy draw, having to face top-ranked Gianni Maldonado in the quarterfinals. Should he pull of that upset, though? Look out. A title match with Jesuit’s Brandon Cody would be a barnburner. At the least, T-Rod is a clear threat to finish top-3. … What can Pinedo do at 138? It’s an intriguing bracket where he isn’t expected to face a top-5 wrestler in either of his first two matches.
VENICE
Qualifiers: Kase Hopper (106), Blaine Taranto (120)
It’s Taranto’s world and the rest of 120 is just living in it. He’s as close to a lock for a state title as Charlotte’s French or North Port’s Joyce. No one in Class 3A has defeated him this year and the only matches he has lost has been to the top-ranked wrestlers in Class 2A and Class 1A. … Hopper, a freshman, is someone Taranto believes could come for his newly minted all-time wins record at Venice. He will be considered little more than a darkhorse this time around, but he’ll be one to watch in years to come.
