French4.jpg

Charlotte’s Camren French works against Jesuit’s Roman Lermer during their Class 2A state championship match Saturday at Kissimmee. Lermer edged French, 6-4. The two could collide again this weekend at this year's state championships.

 Sun photo by Patrick Obley

The FHSAA state wrestling championships open today at Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Arena

Structured as a three-day event, action will begin today at 12:30 p.m., Then 9:15 a.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.


