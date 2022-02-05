PUNTA GORDA – When Charlotte High decided to replace its track 14 years ago, the goal was to host multiple events and possibly a regional.
Wally Keller and the Tarpon Booster Club stepped in with a generous donation, but more than anything, they wanted it to be blue.
“But it was an extra $40,000 to make it like that and we had to go on without it,” Keller said. “They have gotten better with that sort of thing since then, though.”
With the track reaching its end-of-life this year, the opportunity to get it right was too tempting to pass up. So when the time came for the Tarpon Booster Club to donate funds for a new track, Keller made sure they kicked in the extra green to make it Tarpon blue.
“It was going to be an extra $14,000 or so,” Keller said. “I said we’re doing that.”
In all, the TBC donated $302,000, the largest single donation to a high school in county history. Work got under way last month and the final touches were administered this past week.
The reason Charlotte High had to step outside the county infrastructure to fund the track’s replacement had to do with the high-performance surface. The County’s guidelines provide for an asphalt-based refurbishment, not the type Charlotte High was seeking.
“The county can’t put it in because it’s too costly and would have to be done at all three schools,” said Bill Markstahler, one of the Booster Club’s board members. “It was up to us to decide if we wanted to foot the cost and bring it back up to par or go back to an asphalt track.”
Marstahler noted that shortly after Charlotte installed the first upgraded surface, the school won back-to-back state track titles.
“So we’re trying to help out the athletes,” he said. “And we wanted it blue and yellow and, man, does it look beautiful.”
Knowing the new track was in the pipeline, Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan and the track and field coaching staff scheduled aggressively. The Tarpons will play host to three regular season events – the Charlotte Invitational (March 10), the Tarpon Classic (April 1) and the Wally Keller Invitational (April 14) – and will also be the site for regionals on May 6.
“Our school is noted for putting on great events and that’s because of people like Brian and the coaches,” Marstahler said. “All the coaches there, they just work hard and that informs the decision for what we do. First and foremost, we think about the kids.”
Markstahler said roughly 60-70 percent of the Booster Club’s donations go to athletics, but the group has also funded scholarships and donated to other improvements around the school.
“We want to see the school shine,” he said. “All the boosters bleed blue and gold and this is one way we have to help out. Giving back is what we want to do.”
Keller, Markstahler, Danny Biehl, Kevin Biehl and Tom Hannon are the core group of boosters who launched the club in the early 1980s. Over time as they held fundraisers and other events, they wound up receiving far more money than they ever expected.
In 2018, Tarpon Booster, Inc. hit the $1 million mark. Events such the annual boat auction have been wildly popular and successful.
“When we started, we never expected the boat auction would last 30 years,” Markstahler said. “But it just kept growing and growing and growing and it turned into a fantastic thing for us.”
In the future, Markstahler expected the boosters to remain a vital cog in the school’s overall health.
“We’re not a real active club as far as going out and raising money,” he said. “But we have our money making money for us.”
