BRADENTON — John Busha ran for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a third, and Malakai Menzer rushed for 108 yards and scored the clinching touchdown as Charlotte outlasted Southwest, 43-31, Friday night at Paul Maechtle Field.
Charlotte won its first District 6A-12 contest against the other winless team in the district to end a two-game losing skid and keep its flickering playoff hopes alive.
The Tarpons overcame an 11-point deficit huge night by Seminole quarterback Malik Huggins, who threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns, most of it in the first half as Southeast built an early lead.
However, Charlotte (6-3, 1-3) came alive in the second half as Jeremiah Harvey scored the touchdown that gave Charlotte the lead for good and Busha scored his second rushing touchdown.
Erion Neri caught Huggins’ fourth TD pass late in the third to make it 36-31, and Southeast reached the Charlotte 20 in the fourth before the Tarpons held them off.
Malik Huggins was on fire in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter.
Extra points proved to be a problem for the Seminoles, missing all four attempts to force them to chase points.
Charlotte stayed close, scoring touchdowns at the end of the first and second quarters, with Busha running in just before the half to make it, 24-22.
“We played good defense but we gave up a lot of long passes. We knew their speed would be a problem, but their quarterback got tired in the fourth quarter. It was a great win and we grinded for 48 minutes,” said Binky Waldrop, Charlotte head coach.
Key plays: Harvey had an interception on Southeast’s first second half possession, leading to his game-winning score.
Key stats: Huggins was 18-34 passing for 357 yards, four touchdowns and two interception. Malakai Menzer rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Busha had 97 yards rushing and 125 yards passing, two rushing touchdown and one passing.
What it means: Charlotte’s playoff hopes are on life support at 6-3 and 3-3 in district play. They need to win next week and get some help. Southeast (3-5, 0-4) can enjoy their youth movement.
